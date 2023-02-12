‘Creed 3’ Super Bowl Trailer: Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Go Head-To-Head In The Ring

The new trailer for 'Creed III' dropped during the Super Bowl, and it teases a major crisis for Donnie as his past comes back to haunt him.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 12, 2023 7:57PM EST
Creed III
View gallery
An exterior, general view of State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Glendale, Ariz Chiefs Eagles Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII, NFL, Half Time Show, Phoenix, Glendale, Arizona, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches for a touchdown Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII, NFL, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale Arizona, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Image Credit: © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Donnie Creed appears to have finally met his match in Creed III. The new trailer that dropped during Super Bowl LVII shows Michael B. Jordan‘s character facing off against an old friend named Damian, played by Jonathan Majors. The boxing movie comes out March 3 and will involve a major face off between Donnie and Damian. Damian grew up with Donnie but spent most of his life in prison, and now he’s back with a vengeance.

In the trailer, Donnie’s mom Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad) warns him about Damian. “There may have been a time when Damian had your back. But he doesn’t anymore,” she says. Damian tells Donnie that he’s “just getting started, little brother” in a tense face-off. Damian also warns Donnie that he’s “coming for everything.”

Donnie’s fiancée, Bianca Taylor (Tessa Thompson), tells him that he can’t let Damian “destroy everything you’ve built.” Donnie and Damian face off in the boxing ring and throw brutal punches at each other at the end of the trailer.

Creed III
Creed III (Photo: © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection)

The first trailer for Creed III was released on October 18. That was one day after the release of the Creed III posters, which show Donnie and Damian inside the ring striking the same pose. Donnie’s poster reads, “You can’t run…” Damian’s poster finishes the sentence, “From your past.”

Wood Harris also stars in the film as Donnie’s boxing trainer, “Little Duke.” Creed III will not see the return of Sylvester Stallone as boxing legend Rocky Balboa, though Sly is still a producer on the film.

Creed III
Creed III (Photo: Eli Ade /© MGM /Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Creed sports drama films are a spinoff of the popular Rocky franchise. Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky’s infamous rival, Apollo Creed. The first Creed film was released in 2015, and the sequel Creed II came out in 2018. The third film will mark Michael’s highly-anticipated directorial debut, after the first two movies were directed by Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr, respectively.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Michael told Deadline in March 2021, after his directorial debut news was announced. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

More From Our Partners

ad