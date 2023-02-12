‘Creed 3’ Super Bowl Trailer: Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Go Head-To-Head In The Ring

Donnie Creed appears to have finally met his match in Creed III. The new trailer that dropped during Super Bowl LVII shows Michael B. Jordan‘s character facing off against an old friend named Damian, played by Jonathan Majors. The boxing movie comes out March 3 and will involve a major face off between Donnie and Damian. Damian grew up with Donnie but spent most of his life in prison, and now he’s back with a vengeance.

The past always finds its way back. Watch the extended Big Game spot now and experience Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors battle it out in #Creed3 – only in theaters March 3. pic.twitter.com/IqOh6ZVMUp — #CREED3 (@creedmovie) February 13, 2023

In the trailer, Donnie’s mom Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad) warns him about Damian. “There may have been a time when Damian had your back. But he doesn’t anymore,” she says. Damian tells Donnie that he’s “just getting started, little brother” in a tense face-off. Damian also warns Donnie that he’s “coming for everything.”

Donnie’s fiancée, Bianca Taylor (Tessa Thompson), tells him that he can’t let Damian “destroy everything you’ve built.” Donnie and Damian face off in the boxing ring and throw brutal punches at each other at the end of the trailer.

The first trailer for Creed III was released on October 18. That was one day after the release of the Creed III posters, which show Donnie and Damian inside the ring striking the same pose. Donnie’s poster reads, “You can’t run…” Damian’s poster finishes the sentence, “From your past.”

Wood Harris also stars in the film as Donnie’s boxing trainer, “Little Duke.” Creed III will not see the return of Sylvester Stallone as boxing legend Rocky Balboa, though Sly is still a producer on the film.

The Creed sports drama films are a spinoff of the popular Rocky franchise. Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky’s infamous rival, Apollo Creed. The first Creed film was released in 2015, and the sequel Creed II came out in 2018. The third film will mark Michael’s highly-anticipated directorial debut, after the first two movies were directed by Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr, respectively.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Michael told Deadline in March 2021, after his directorial debut news was announced. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”