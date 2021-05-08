Michael B Jordan’s Trainer For ‘Without Remorse’ Tells You How To Get Toned Biceps & Shoulders

Celebrity trainer Corey Calliet is giving us an EXCLUSIVE step by step workout that the actor used to get his chiseled arms for his new movie.

Corey Calliet, is Michael B. Jordan‘s go-to trainer of seven years for getting fit. But, when it comes to the actor’s latest project Tom Clancy‘s Without Remorse, he changed up the 34-year-old’s usual routine and focused on his arms, chest and back for one particular scene involving a little less clothing.

“This film was different because usually, we’re getting ready for a boxing movie or we’re getting ready for being a villain,” Corey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of the Amazon Prime film released on April 30. “We were getting ready for the shirt off scenes. I knew there weren’t going to be a whole lot so I focused on the training and the tactical conditioning. We did a lot of cross fit and military type training which is totally different.”

Corey, who teamed up with Barry’s, the original strength and cardio interval fitness experience to celebrate the release of the film on April 28, kept his four month, six times a week, two-to-three hour a day diet and workout regimen intense for the actor who played a US Navy SEAL. “The only thing that I did do is I cut everything out the week of and I introduced a lot of the aerobic exercises such as the burpees, the biceps, jumping rope, a lot of sprints, a lot of long distance cardio just to get that shape and continue to get the water off and get really tight,” Corey said of tweaking up the routine ahead of the shirtless scene.

“I didn’t go crazy until the shirt off scene when I had to strip away a lot of the nutrients to get his body rid of the nutrients it didn’t need. It’s almost like I did everything to get ready for this one scene,” he explained.

The plan that Corey put together — Which he explains in the video above and explains in the step by step guide below– Produced visible results. “His back was more defined,” Corey said of Michael’s changed physique. “Every time I’d see a bit more muscle maturity. His back was starting to get more detailed and defined as I wanted it to be. I needed him to get in shape and train like a Navy SEAL.”

Corey, who recently hosted a class on Barrys’ first-ever digital platform Barry’s At Home, had a few secrets up his sleeve for his pal. “Before Mike does a movie, any scene, I do something called movie magic. I’ll bring him through excruciating pumps with bands or light dumbbells, 5-10 minutes before he goes on set,” Corey said. “The shoulder and the bicep, that gives you the look that you want when it comes to arms. I always say go biceps first, then go shoulders.”

You too can follow Corey’s tips to get the perfect arms, shoulders and back at home by following this simple step by step guide below which he demonstrates in the video above. Aim to do 3 sets of 10-20 reps each increasing intensity by reps or weights each time. You’ll need any resistance band and a set of dumbbell hand weights (amount of weight varies by individual).

Side literal raises using band

If using a large loop band, step onto the center of the band gripping each end in hand. Standing upright, engage your core for stability, and with a slight bend in your elbows, raise your arms laterally [sideways] from your side up until parallel with the floor (90 degrees). Release with control down back to starting position. This can be done in same fashion using smaller loop, or tube band with handles by stepping on one end of the loop and raising laterally (complete single arm, then switch). Repeat this movement for 10-20 reps. You want to work to feel the burn!

Side lateral raises with dumbbells

Alternatively, if you prefer, you use dumbbell weights rather than a resistance band. Standing upright, core [stomach] engaged, and gripping a dumbbell in each hand, raise your arms laterally with a slight bend in your elbows from your side up until parallel with the floor (90 degrees). Release with control back to starting position. Repeat this movement for 10-20 reps.

Front raises with band

2 different palm (grip) placements (perform rep count on each arm, then flip grip). To perform, i f using a large loop band, step onto the center of the band gripping each end in hand. Standing upright, engage your core for stability and with your arm extended at the elbow, r aise upward from thigh level to eye level and control your release back to the starting position allowing tension to build through working muscles. This c an be done in the same fashion using a smaller loop, or tube band with handles by stepping on one end of loop (complete single arm, then switch). Repeat this movement for 10-20 reps in each of the palm grips below.

Placement 1: palms facing down (main working muscle = anterior deltoid aka front delt or shoulder muscles)

Placement 2: palms facing up (front delt & pectorals or chest muscle)

Front raises with dumbbells

If you prefer, you can do the same moves using dumbbells. Begin by standing upright with your core engaged for stability. With your arms extended at the elbow, raise upward from thigh level to eye level, and control your release back to the starting position (allowing tension to build through working muscles). Repeat this movement for 10-20 reps in each of the palm grips below. Focus on contracting or tightening the muscle.

Placement 1: palms facing down (main working muscle = anterior deltoid aka front delt)

Placement 2: palms facing up (front delt & pectorals aka chest)

Rear Delt Fly with band

I f using a large loop band, step onto the center of the band gripping each end in hand. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, press hips back in hinge motion with a neutral spine and knees bent. Bend at the hip until chest is nearly parallel [in line] with the floor. Engage your core for stability. With a slight bend in the elbow and your palms facing your knees, raise arms upward until parallel with the floor, contract the muscle at the top of this movement, and slowly return to starting position. This c an be done in in the same fashion using smaller loop, or tube band with handles by stepping on one end of loop (complete single arm, then switch).

Rear Fly Delt with dumbbells

If you prefer to target the same muscles using dumbbells, grip a dumbbell in each hand. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, press hips back in hinge [bent over or squat] motion with a neutral [straight] spine and knees bent. Bend at the hip until chest is nearly parallel with the floor. Engage your core for stability. With a slight bend in the elbow and your palms facing your knees, raise dumbbells upward until parallel with the floor, contract the muscle at the top of this movement, and slowly return to starting position. Repeat 10-20 times on each side.

Bicep curls with band

If you’re using a large loop band, step onto the center of the band gripping each end in hand. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands at your sides. Keeping the elbow pinned to the side of the body, lift the band with an underhand grip towards your armpit, squeeze the bicep, and control your release back to the starting position allowing tension to build through working muscle. This can be done in same fashion using smaller loop, or tube band with handles by stepping on one end of loop. Complete single arm and then switch.

Bicep cur with band

If using a large loop band, step onto the center of the band gripping each end in hand. Standing upright with feet hip-width apart, engage your core for stability. With your arms extended at the elbow, palms facing away from you, drive your elbows back as you pull the band upward traveling up the front of your body stopping just above your belly button and contracting the bicep. Control your release back to the starting position following the front of your body allowing tension to build through working muscle. Can be done in same fashion using smaller loop, or tube band with handles by stepping on one end of band. Complete single arm and then switch. Do four to five sets of 20 reps.

Tricep kickback with band