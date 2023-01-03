Workout At Home With These Dumbbell Weights That Have Over 74k Reviews & Are Under $50

Image Credit: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock

If your new year’s resolution is to get fit, then you are in luck because these Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights are on sale for $21.71. The dumbbells are five pounds but they are also available in 1 lb to 60 lbs. The hand weights come in a cool neon green color and are the perfect weight and size to incorporate into your daily workouts.

Get the Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights here for $21.71.

The dumbbells have an easy-to-grip neoprene coating that allows you to hold onto the weights safely, plus, the weight number is printed clearly on both ends of the caps. The weights have a cool hexagon shape which allows the weights to stay in place when you put them down so that they don’t roll away. Whether you want to use them alone for an arm exercise or you want to incorporate them into a different workout, you can’t go wrong with these weights.

Even better, the weights have over 74,700 positive reviews and it’s because people swear by them. One customer wrote, “Gud product. We had to Assemble the stand. It is made of plastic which I feel is a bit flimsy. But let’s wait and see how long it lasts. Otherwise the dumbbells are made of a good material Which have excellent grip and not at all slippery. Looks really cute sitting in my hall!” Meanwhile, another customer gushed, “Awesome packaging and great quality for the price.. much better than ones at my gym!! lovely colors and love the grip!!”