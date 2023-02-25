Emily Ratajkowski Seen With Ex Husband For 1st Time Since Split As She Picks Up Their Son Sly, 2

Keeping it co-parenting cool! Emily Ratajkowski and her ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were spotted for the first time together since they went their separate ways back in July 2022. The former couple looked like they were on amicable terms in New York on Saturday, Feb. 25 during what appeared to be a custody handoff of their only child, two-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, as seen in photos from DailyMail. Dressed in a black leather jacket and dark sunglasses, Emily was all smiles as Sebastian gleefully passed their baby boy over to her on the Big Apple sidewalk.

It appeared Sly’s movie-producing dad had pulled up to Emily’s apartment with their precious cargo in a stroller. The handsome gentleman and the gorgeous supermodel/actress seemed to exchange a few pleasantries before exchanging their son. The meeting appeared quite civil, considering the drama that was initially involved with their split.

At the time of the breakup, it was rumored that the cause was Sebastian’s reputation for romantic extracurricular activities with other women, per Page Six. While neither party gave a reason for the split, Emily did make it official by filing for divorce in September 2022. And the drama continued at the time, as her documents were reportedly contested, meaning that issues have to be worked out between the exes.

Emily and Sebastian announced their marriage back in 2018, with the Gone Girl star taking to her Instagram to share a photo of her kissing Sebastian on the cheek and writing, “I got married today.” Three years later, when Sly arrived, the couple kept him under wraps and didn’t reveal any photos of his face, until he was about half a year old in October 2021.

Since the split, Emily admitted that she’s “enjoying the freedom” of not being married. Her time has been spent dodging questions about a rumored romance with Brad Pitt, going on a few dates with Pete Davidson and seemingly coming out as bisexual in a TikTok video. Sebastian, meanwhile, has not been linked with anyone publicly since he became single.