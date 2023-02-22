Nipsey Hussle’s Murderer Eric Holder Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Killing Rapper

Nipsey Hussle's murderer will be behind bars for six decades to life for the death of the rapper.

February 22, 2023 4:17PM EST
People arrive to attend the ceremony 'Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life' to honor the memory of the late rapper at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 April 2019. Nipsey Hussle was shot on March 31 2019 on the parking lot in front of his shop 'Marathon Clothing'. Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life ceremony in Los Angeles, USA - 11 Apr 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend Lauren London and her kids Cameron Carter and Kross Asghedom, arrive graveside while attending Nipsey Hussle's funeral service at Forest Lawn in Los Angeles. Pictured: Lauren London BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lauren London and her family speak at Nipsey Hussles funeral Pictured: Ref: SPL5079202 110419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nearly four years after since Nipsey Hussle’s death at age 33, his killer has finally been sentenced. Eric Holder, 32, has been sentenced to sixty years to life in prison for taking the life of the famed rapper out in the open in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He won’t be out of prison until he is nearing 100 years old, though there’s a chance he will never emerge from behind bars.

Eric Holder
Eric Holder appears in court in Los Angeles. (Apu Gomes/AP/Shutterstock)

The news came after Eric was found guilty of first-degree murder in the high-profile case by a Los Angeles jury back in July of 2022. Eric also shot two other people during the rampage, for which he was found guilty of two counts each of assault with a firearm, attempted voluntary manslaughter, and finally, possession of a firearm by a felon.

The former Crips gang member carried out the attack outside of Nipsey’s apparel store, Marathon Shop, in South Los Angeles. According to Forbes, the conviction came with the aid of eyewitness accounts to the broad daylight murder, as well as surveillance footage. During the trial, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney reportedly shared with the jury that Eric told the rapper, “You’re through.” Hauntingly, Nipsey replied, “You got me.” They had been in a volatile argument leading up to the killing.

Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Prosecutors claimed that Eric had fired at least 10 rounds of ammunition at the Grammy winning artist, then kicked him in the head before fleeing. He died of gunshots to the head and torso and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Nipsey was publicly mourned by the masses, both in Los Angeles and beyond, with a candlelight vigil and a massive memorial ceremony. He left behind girlfriend, You People actress Lauren London and their son together, Kross Asghedom. He also had a daughter, Emani Asghedom, with ex Tanisha Foster.

Nipsey’s son was only two when his father was tragically gunned down. “His soul was majestic,” Lauren said in part during the rapper’s memorial service. “He was the strongest man that I ever knew; a gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge. He would go to bed and listen to these audiobooks in his headphones and I would tease him… and he would wake up in the morning and play music for the kids and light a sage and burn it around the house and just make sure that our energy going outside would be uplifted and that we could handle the day.”

