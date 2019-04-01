Nipsey Hussle’s Cause Of Death Revealed: Rapper Died Of Gunshots To The Head & Torso

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has officially revealed Nipsey Hussle’s cause of death after an autopsy was performed.

After Nipsey Hussle‘s tragic death after the shooting outside of his Los Angeles-based clothing store, Marathon Shop, we now know exactly which injuries he sustained that led to his violent passing. The LA County Coroner’s office revealed in a statement: “Ermias Joseph Asghedom, the rapper known as Nipsey Hussle, was found to have died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined. On March 31, Asghedom (DOB: 8/15/85) was reportedly shot in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. Paramedics were called and Asghedom was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. Today, an autopsy was performed, and it was determined Asghedom died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso. The manner of death was certified as a homicide. The coroner case number for Asghedom is 2019-02546.”

We reported earlier how Nipsey and two other victims were shot outside the Marathon Shop at 3:20 pm, according to officials. While the suspect is still at large, authorities are on the lookout for black man in his 20s, who after shooting the three victims, entered a car driven by a woman. Since the shootout, a surveillance video has been released that depicts the shooter walking up to the store. Roughly 38 minutes before the shooting, Nipsey tweeted a message that referenced his enemies. He wrote, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Since Nipsey’s passing, so many and rappers and other celebs have come forward to express their condolences. Meek Mill, 31, tweeted, “Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family.” And Wiz Khalifa, 31, fondly remembered a time when he and Nipsey were crashing on couches: “Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad.”