Nipsey Hussle: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Died After Shooting In Los Angeles

Nipsey Hussle, one of three victims involved in a shooting in Los Angeles on Mar. 31, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle tragically passed away after he was shot multiple times outside of his Los Angeles-based clothing company, Marathon Store, on Mar. 31. Here’s everything we know about the rapper and the circumstances surrounding his violent death.

1. Less than an hour before he was shot, Nipsey cryptically tweeted about his enemies. At 2:52 pm PST, Nipsey wrote, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.” According to law enforcement, Nipsey was later shot around 3:20 pm, according to officials.

2. Two of the other victims are currently fighting for their lives. While the two other victims shot are currently in serious condition, a suspect is still at large, as of the time of this article’s publication. Police are reportedly looking for a black male in his 20s, who approached Nipsey on foot before leaving in a nearby car with a female, according to TMZ.

3. He was in a relationship with Lauren London. The two share a son Kross Asghedom, 2, who was born on Aug. 31, 2016. Lauren previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what made them a power couple: “I think we’re both powerful individuals so I think that we’re both strong individuals and we know that we have to be individuals first and then we get together and pour into the couple cup,”

4. He recently released his first studio album, Victory Lap, on Feb. 16, 2018. Before that, he had dropped four mixtapes: The Marathon, The Marathon Continues, Crenshaw and Mailbox Money.

5. He collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest rappers during his career. He worked with Drake on the song “Killer,” and also appeared on YG’s 2012 single “B*tches Ain’t Sh*t”, which featured Tyga and Snoop Dogg.