Lauren London, 34, Reveals How She Got In Shape For ‘GQ’ Spread With Alkaline Diet

She’s an actress, mom & now a ‘GQ’ super star! HL sat down with Lauren London to EXCLUSIVELY find out about her new BET show & just how she got into tip-top shape for her latest big shoot!

Lauren London, 34, has a lot on her plate right now, but when GQ called her to star in their power couples shoot with rumored husband, Nipsey Hussle, 33, it was a no-brainer. But how she prepared for the big day is actually quite surprising. “GQ reached out to us, me and Nip, and wanted to do the power couple segment, and we were both for it and I just drank a lot of water and ate a lot of fruit and vegetables!” Lauren told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the set of her new show Games People Play. “I don’t have time to workout at all, so I just made sure that the foods that I took into my body were live, healthy foods that worked with my body, not against it.”

Chasing after two kids all day probably helps her stay in such great shape, too! The mom of two boys, Cameron, 9, whom she shares with ex Lil’ Wayne, 36, and Kross, 3, her son with “Nip”, says she always makes sure to reward them for being so patient when she’s extra busy working on projects. “I always tell my kids that when I’m done with a project that we’ll go on a little vacation or a staycation so they have something to look forward to at the end of a project and then on my days off I’m just full on hands on,” Lauren revealed. “I make lunches, I take them to school, I pick them up, I take them to birthdays, so my days off aren’t even dedicated to me, they’re dedicated to them.

So just how would Lauren feel if her sons followed in their musical fathers’ footsteps? “I would be supportive of them doing anything that their heart desires,” Lauren shared. “I just want them to be happy, well-rounded human beings, so if they wanted to do music or acting or whatever they decided to do that they felt God placed on their heart, I support that.” We can’t wait to watch Lauren and her cast mates when the 1 hour drama series debuts later this spring on BET!