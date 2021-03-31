Lauren London Mourns Nipsey Hussle 2 Years After Death: It Feels Like ’Yesterday & An Eternity’

Lauren London took to Instagram to share a photo and lengthy caption that revealed her late partner Nipsey Hussle’s death ‘changed the course’ of her ‘life.’

Lauren London, 36, is honoring Nipsey Hussle two years after his death. The actress shared a photo of the late rapper on Instagram along with a touching caption that revealed her feelings about the “journey” of grief since his passing. She admitted it all “feels like yesterday and eternity.”

“The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time,” she wrote. “Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey. In Honor of His life and demonstration…”

“May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond,” she continued. “Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie💙”

Once Lauren shared the sweet post, her followers responded with kindness and compassion. “Love and Light to you and the boys on this day and everyday Boog. U know hes SUPER PROUD of you!!!!!,” one follower wrote. “Peace, Love, Healing, & Light to you always. 🤍,” another wrote. “We love you @laurenlondon and still praying for your strength and healing 💙🏁,” a third wrote.

Lauren and Nipsey made headlines when he passed away two years ago on Mar. 31 after he was shot in Los Angeles, CA outside of his clothing store. She shares son Kross, 4, with him and is also a mom to her son Kameron, 11, whom she shares with ex Lil Wayne, 38. On the one-year anniversary of Nipsey’s death, she shared a loving post that was similar to her latest one and it included a picture of the both of them and another honest and open message.

“With every breath I take, I honor you,” she wrote in part of the message. “I carry this pain with purpose, I promise I will make you proud, I promise to apply everything you taught me in life and in death Ermias Asghedom [Nipsey’s birth name]. There will never be another, until we are together again….I love you beyond human understanding (but you know that already).”