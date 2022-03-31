Nipsey Hussle’s GF Lauren London Vows To Love Him Forever On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

The late rap icon’s wife shared a photo of the ‘Victory Lap’ star along with a message commemorating their relationship.

It’s been three years since Nipsey Hussle’s death at age 33. His wife Lauren London, 37, shared a photo of the rapper smiling along with a loving message to her late husband. The model and actress wrote that she’d always love Nipsey in the remembrance shared on her Instagram on Thursday March 31.

Below the throwback photo, she promised her eternal love to the rapper. “Loving you here, there, then, now, forever, and after,” she wrote. “Long Live The King.” She also included Nipsey’s real name Ermias Ashghedom and a nickname for him “Hussle Man” along with blue heart and twinkling star emojis. Lauren shared a few more photos of the late star on her Instagram Stories, as well as reposting an inspiring message from another account. “I may not see you, but I feel you in the moon and the stars and the seasons always changing. Telling me though I may seem alone that you never really left,” the post said.

Nipsey was shot and killed while in the parking lot for his store in Los Angeles back in 2019. In the years since his tragic death, Lauren has regularly shared tributes to the “Racks in the Middle” rapper on various occasions, including birthdays and the anniversary of his death. To commemorate the second anniversary of his passing, Lauren reflected on how long the grieving process had been. “It feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey,” she wrote at the time.

Lauren hasn’t been the only one to pay tribute to the late star. A year after his death, Nipsey’s life was celebrated at the Grammy Awards in 2020, with a performance from John Legend, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, and many more. Rapper Dave East has also reflected on his time working with Nipsey, calling the rapper his “brother” in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. ““I learned a lot from him. I feel like, now the world is seeing everything he had to offer. But, I’m just fortunate that I was able to be around him, and, you know, soak up some of that game,” he said.