Tanisha Foster: 5 Things About Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Who Lost Custody Of Their Daughter

Tanisha Foster, an ex of the late Nipsey Hussle, has lost custody of their daughter. Here’s 5 things to know about the woman as she is forced to give up her daughter to Nipsey Hussle’s sister.

Tanisha Foster split with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle years ago, but is still intertwined with his family seeing as they share a daughter together. Tanisha is the mother of Nipsey’s oldest child, 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom. However, Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, filed for custody of Emani, claming that her biological mother wasn’t a fit parent. Throughout the emotional custody battle, everyone has been eager to know more about the ex-girlfriend of the famed rapper. Here’s everything to know about his ex who has now lost custody of their daughter.

1. She’s also known as Chyna Hussle. Nipsey’s ex goes by the pseudonym on her social media pages, including Instagram, where she has over 100,000 followers.

2. She has a troubled past plagued with arrests. Tanisha was picked up for a DUI in Los Angeles a few years ago according to TMZ. She was sentenced to three years probation but after missing a court date for the case, her probation was revoked. Her record also includes two arrests more than ten years ago, including suspicion of vandalism, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.

3. She’s been receiving support from fans. After Nipsey’s sister was given custody of Emani, support came rolling in from fans who felt that Tanisha should have been granted custody. “Smh at people saying Nipsey sister trying to take your kid from u! She already lost a dad why wouldn’t you want her to have a great relationship with her mom! People who mess with a mother and her child irk me,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

4. She’s been outspoken on social media throughout the custody battle. She posted a selfie on May 15 with the caption: “Love my kids I’ll always rise to the occasion for them ❤️.” One day earlier she had posted a different selfie, and revealed her unwavering positivity with a caption that read: “And still I smile.”

5. She broke down in tears after custody was granted to Nipsey’s sister. Tanisha was emotional at the end of the hearing, and claimed it had been months since she spent time with her daughter. A judge then cleared the courtroom let the two have 20 minutes together.