Grammy Award for Best Rap Album: Winners List From 2000 To Today

When it comes to hip-hop, these are the kings and queens who wear the crown. Check out the last two decades’ worth of Best Rap Album winners, from Naughty By Nature to Tyler, The Creator to Cardi B.

Hip-hop reigns supreme. The genre — which continues to dominate the culture and the charts, per Billboard – will get its accolades at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Though the Recording Academy has had a complicated history regarding hip-hop, the award show will spotlight a handful of performers when it hands out the Best Rap Album award.

The Grammys announced in 1995 that they were creating the Best Rap Album category, six years after The Recording Academy created the Best Rap Performance Grammy. Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff won the inaugural Best Rap Performance Grammy in 1989 for “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” but they led a boycott of the ceremony after the Grammys said they wouldn’t air the Best Rap Performance category over broadcast time constraints. “We don’t have the problem with the Grammy as an award or the Grammys as an institution. We just had a problem with the 1989 design of the awards show,” Will said in a 1989 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We chose to boycott. We feel that it’s a slap in the face.”

In 1996, at the 38th Grammy Awards, Naughty By Nature won the first Best Rap Album award for Poverty’s Paradise. The album beat out Skee-Lo’s I Wish, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s E.1999 Eternal, and 2Pac’s Me Against the World. The following year, Lauryn Hill became the first female artist to win in the category when she, as part of Fugees, won Best Rap Album for The Score. That year, A Tribe Called Quest (Beats, Rhymes and Life), 2Pac (All Eyez On Me), LL Cool J (Mr. Smith), and Coolio (Gangsta’s Paradise) were all nominated.

Ahead of the 2022 ceremony, Eminem reigns with the most wins (6) in the category. Kanye West (4) is close behind. Only Outkast and Kendrick Lamar have won Best Rap Album more than once. The Roots have the most nominations without a win (five), while Jay-Z has the record for most nominations overall, with eleven. Cardi has the distinction of being the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album. She claimed the crown in 2019 with Invasion of Privacy.

This Year’s Nominees

That multi-Best Rap Album winners club could get a new member following the 64th Grammy Awards. Nas’s King’s Disease II is nominated, as is Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost. Both performers have won in the past. J. Cole could win his first Best Rap Album Grammy with The Off-Season. Kanye West’s Donda is also nominated. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy was also nominated, but he withdrew all his nominations in December 2021. He has yet to explain why, but judging by his past comments about the Grammys, it’s not hard to guess the reason behind this move.

All Recent Best Rap Album Grammy Winners

Here’s a quick rundown of the last two decades’ worth of winners:

2021: Nas, ‘King’s Disease’

Nas’s thirteenth studio album took the crown during the 63rd Grammy Awards. The album beat out:

D Smoke’s Black Habits,

Black Habits, Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony,

A Written Testimony, Royce Da 5’9″ s The Allegory.

s The Allegory. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist’s Alfredo

2020: Tyler, The Creator, ‘Igor’

Other nominees:

Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III

Revenge of the Dreamers III Meek Mill’s Championships

Championships 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was

I Am > I Was Cordae’s The Lost Boy

2019: Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Other nominees:

Mac Miller’s Swimming

Swimming Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap

Victory Lap Pusha T’s Daytona

Daytona Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

2018: Kendrick Lamar, ‘Damn’

Kendrick picked up his second Album of The Year award when Damn beat out Jay-Z’s 4:44 to claim the prize.

Other nominees:

Migos’ Culture,

Culture, Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom

Laila’s Wisdom Tyler, The Creator’s Flower Boy.

Flower Boy. Jay-Z, 4:44

2017: Chance The Rapper, ‘Coloring Book’

Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book made history when it won the Best Rap Album award in 2017. It was already the first mixtape to chart on the Billboard 200 solely on streams, and it was the first streaming-only album ever to win a Grammy.

Other nominees:

De La Soul, and the Anonymous Nobody…

and the Anonymous Nobody… DJ Khaled, Major Key

Major Key Drake, Views,

Views, ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP,

Blank Face LP, Kanye West, The Life of Pablo.

2016: Kendrick Lamar, ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’

Other nominees:

J.Cole, 2014 Forest Hills Drive

2014 Forest Hills Drive Dr. Dre, Compton

Compton Drake , If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint

2015: Eminem, ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’

Other nominees:

Iggy Azalea , The New Classic

, The New Classic Common , Nobody’s Smiling

, Nobody’s Smiling Childish Gambino , Because the Internet

, Because the Internet Wiz Khalifa , Blacc Hollywood

, Blacc Hollywood ScHoolboy Q, Oxymoron

2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, ‘The Heist’

Perhaps the most controversial win in the category’s short life, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s The Heist took home the Best Rap Album award, beating Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar. Macklemore even apologized to Kendrick via a text (“You got robbed. I wanted you to win. It’s weird, and it sucks that I robbed you”), which Drake called out for being “wack as f-ck.”

“This is how the world works: He made a brand of music that appealed to more people than me, Hov, Kanye, and Kendrick,” Drake said, per Rolling Stone. “Whether people wanna say it’s racial, or whether it’s just the fact that he tapped into something we can’t tap into. That’s just how the cards fall. Own your shit.”

Other nominees:

Drake , Nothing Was The Same

, Nothing Was The Same Jay-Z , Magna Carta Holy Grail

, Magna Carta Holy Grail Kendrick Lamar , Good Kidd, M.A.A.D. City

, Good Kidd, M.A.A.D. City Kanye West, Yeezus

2013: Drake, ‘Take Care’

Other nominees:

2 Chainz , Based on a T.R.U. Story

, Based on a T.R.U. Story Lupe Fiasco , Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1

, Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1 Nas, Life Is Good

Life Is Good Rick Ross, God Forgives, I Don’t

God Forgives, I Don’t The Roots, Undun

2012: Kanye West, ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Other nominees:

Lupe Fiasco , Lasers

, Lasers Jay-Z and Kanye West , Watch the Throne

and , Watch the Throne Nicki Minaj , Pink Friday

, Pink Friday Lil Wayne, Tha Carter IV

2011: Eminem, ‘Recovery’

Other nominees:

B.o.B., B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray

B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray Drake, Thank Me Later

Thank Me Later Jay-Z, The Blueprint 3

The Blueprint 3 The Roots, How I Got Over

2010: Eminem, ‘Relapse’

Other nominees:

Common, Universal Mind Control

Universal Mind Control Flo Rida , R.O.O.T.S.

, R.O.O.T.S. Mos Def , The Ecstatic

, The Ecstatic Q-Tip, The Renaissance

2009: Lil Wayne, ‘Tha Carter III’

Other nominees:

Jay-Z , American Gangster

, American Gangster Lupe Fiasco , Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool

, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool Nas, Nas/Untitled

Nas/Untitled T.I., Paper Trail

2008: Kanye West, ‘Graduation’

Other nominees:

Common, Finding Forever

Finding Forever Jay-Z, Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come Nas, Hip-Hop Is Dead

Hip-Hop Is Dead T.I., T.I. vs. T.I.P.

2007: Ludacris, ‘Release Therapy’

Other nominees:

Lupe Fiasco , Food & Liquor

, Food & Liquor Pharrell , In my Mind

, In my Mind The Roots , Game Theory

, Game Theory T.I., King

2006: Kanye West, ‘Late Registration’

Other nominees:

50 Cent, The Massacre

The Massacre Common , Be

, Be Missy Elliott, The Cookbook

The Cookbook Eminem, Encore

2005: Kanye West, ‘The College Dropout’

Other nominees:

Beastie Boys, To the 5 Boroughs

To the 5 Boroughs Jay-Z , The Black Album

, The Black Album LL Cool J , The DEFinition

, The DEFinition Nelly, Suit

2004: Outkast, ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’

Other nominees:

50 Cent, Get Rich or Die Trying’

Get Rich or Die Trying’ Missy Elliott, Under Construction

Under Construction Jay-Z , The Blueprint 2: The Gift & the Curse

, The Blueprint 2: The Gift & the Curse The Roots, Phrenology

2003: Eminem, ‘The Eminem Show’

Other nominees:

Ludacris , Word of Mouf

, Word of Mouf Mystikal , Tarantula

, Tarantula Nelly , Nellyville

, Nellyville Petey Pablo, Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry

2002: Outkast, ‘Stankonia’

Other nominees:

Eve , Scorpion

, Scorpion Ja Rule , Pain Is Love

, Pain Is Love Jay-Z , The Blueprint

, The Blueprint Ludacris, Back for the First Time

2001: Eminem, ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’

Other nominees:

DMX , …And Then There Was X

, …And Then There Was X Dr. Dre , 2001

, 2001 Jay-Z , Vol. 3…Life and Times of S. Carter

, Vol. 3…Life and Times of S. Carter Nelly, Country Grammar

2000: Eminem, ‘The Slim Shady LP’

Other nominees: