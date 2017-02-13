Drake Texted Chance The Rapper After His Epic Grammys Win: See The Sweet Message

REX/Shutterstock

So cool! Rap superstar Drake took time away from his world tour to congratulate young hip hopper Chance The Rapper on his big wins at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Keep reading to see the sweet texts from the big bro.

“CONGRATS BOI!!!!!!!,” shouts Drake‘s, 30, text in all caps with 7 exclamation points to Chance The Rapper, 23, after it was announced that Chance won his second Grammy of the night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Drake was texting from Manchester, England and could not make it to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards because he is on his ‘Boy Meets World Tour’ which, on Feb 12th, the night of the big award show, was swinging through the UK. Check out the epic texts from Drake Chance shared with the world on his Instagram:

More Love @champagnepapi A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Chance had the biggest night of his young career and it was so sweet that Drake noted that all of Chance’s awards were, “WELL DESERVED.” Chance performed at the Grammys his track, ‘How Great,’ off his album, ‘Coloring Book,’ after winning a Grammy for Best New Artist. The kid from Chicago, Illinois, was nominated for a total of 7 awards and won 3 including the aforementioned as well as Best Rap Album and Rap Performance. Chance’s hot track, ‘No Problem,’ helped earn all the awards for which he said, “Glory be to God. I claim this victory in the name of the Lord,” on stage at the Grammys while receiving his golden trophy.

Drake finished his congratulatory text by informing Chance that he was enjoying, “a drink,” for him. Then Drake, like the rest of us, demanded, “MORE MORE MORE,” from the talented young rapper. We couldn’t agree with Drake MORE, get back in the studio Chance and bring us some great new music ASAP!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake’s sweet text to Chance? What would you like to say to Chance after his epic wins at the Grammys?

