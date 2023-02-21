Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Baby Bump While Wearing Silky White Mini Dress To Her Birthday Party

Rihanna is the birthday queen! The superstar singer turned 35 on February 20 and she celebrated with a fancy dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Ri arrived to the restaurant with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, by her side, and her baby bump was fully on display thanks to her fabulous outfit. Rihanna’s birthday dinner took place over one week after she revealed at the Super Bowl that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump on her birthday in a silky white mini dress. She paired the outfit with a black coat that she wore over her shoulders while she carried a white purse in her hands. The “Kiss It Better” songstress also wore a pair silver strappy heels to her birthday dinner.

A$AP, meanwhile, wore a blue sweatshirt, baggy tan pants, tan shoes, and a silver hat. He sweetly escorted Rihanna into the restaurant, which was decorated with balloons. Rihanna’s best friend Melissa Forde and her brother Rorrey Fenty were also at the party, according to TMZ.

One week before Rihanna’s birthday, the singer revealed to the world that she’s pregnant again during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance. She flaunted her baby bump on stage while wearing a bright red outfit. A$AP supported Rihanna in the audience and proudly watched her sing her greatest songs of all time.

After the Super Bowl, Rihanna made headlines again for her gorgeous British Vogue cover, which included ASAP and their nine-month-old son. They all matched in black outfits, including a sleeveless long dress with a slit for Rihanna, a black vest, pants, and boots for A$AP, and black bottoms for their baby boy, and were walking on a beach. The doting parents were also holding hands and A$AP was sweetly kissing his smiling son’s head.

Rihanna has not revealed the sex of her second child. It took her seven months until she posted the first footage of her son in a TikTok video. The clip from December 2022 showed Rihanna’s baby boy squealing and yawning in a car seat, before he tried to grab his mom’s phone and eat it.