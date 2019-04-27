Rihanna Stuns In Sparkly Bikini Top & Daisy Duke Shorts For Brother’s Birthday Party In Barbados

See Pic
News Writer & Reporter

Rihanna flaunted her fit body when she wore an eye-catching green outfit to her brother, Rorrey’s birthday bash at Jamestown Bar in Bridgetown, Barbados on Apr. 27.

Rihanna, 31, danced the night away while looking absolutely gorgeous during her brother, Rorrey‘s birthday party on Apr. 27! The singer went back to her native Barbados for the fun outing, which took place at Jamestown Bar, and showed off her incredible figure in a bright green sequined bikini top, short denim cut-off shorts, and a matching long sheer green over shirt that buttoned up just above her belly button. The brunette beauty wore matching green eyeshadow and green jewelry with the outfit, as well as white heels, which helped her to look even more stunning.

Rihanna looked relaxed and happy at the bash as she mingled and busted moves with fellow partygoers. Her feelings of content may have to do with the fact that she seems to be living on top of the world right now, not just with her looks, but also with her career. The songstress proved she can act as well as sing in the new musical film, Guava Island, which also stars Danny Glover. The flick, which was filmed in Havana, Cuba, was directed by Hiro Murai and premiered on Amazon Prime this month. Rihanna takes on the lead role of Kofi, the girlfriend of Danny’s character, Deni, in the film and it’s based on Deni’s mission to create a music experience for people on Guava Island.

In addition to her thrilling career, Rihanna’s romantic life seems to be going strong. She was recently seen out on a dinner date with longtime love, Hassan Jameel, 30, in New York on Apr. 15. Although the lovebirds like to be private about their relationship, they’ve reportedly been dating since the summer of 2017 and squashed split rumors the next year when they were seen enjoying a fun-filled Mexico vacation together.

We love seeing Rihanna’s different sexy looks! Whether she’s on a magazine cover or spending time out at an event, she always manages to dress to impress and we love her for it.