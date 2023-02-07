Behati Prinsloo Laughs Off Teased Interview With Adam Levine About His Cheating: Watch Big Reveal

Podcast host Alex Cooper teased a fake interview with Adam Levine that prompted a response from Adam’s wife, Behati Prinsloo. The Feb. 6 promo for Call Her Daddy made it seem that Alex, 28, was interviewing Adam, 43, based on what she said to her guest, whose identity was not shown. “I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan and I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage,” Alex said, referencing Adam’s 2022 marital scandal that made headlines. Alex then asked her guest, “How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?”

After the promo was released, fans were confused if Adam was actually the guest on the podcast. And speculation about the interview blew up even more once Behati, 34, wrote “LOL” in the comments section of the Instagram teaser. But Call Her Daddy dropped a second promo revealing that Adam DeVine, not Adam Levine, was the person that Alex interviewed. The Pitch Perfect star hilariously responded to Alex’s question about cheating with women on Instagram. “Zero times!” he said, as Alex expressed her happiness at having that Adam on the show.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s marriage was in the headlines last fall after IG model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman in a viral TikTok video, which led to four more women coming forward, claiming that he had sent them flirty messages. At the time of the scandal, Behati was pregnant with the couple’s third child. Adam responded to the allegations in a statement, where he denied having an affair.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

Behati never publicly addressed her husband’s scandal. A source close to Adam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY late last year that the “Girls Like You” singer was “so grateful to Behati for standing by him” during the drama. The insider also revealed that the scandal “was a wakeup call for Adam” and “forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage.”

After they were seemingly able to move past the scandal, Behati and Adam became parents for the third time when the gorgeous model gave birth in January. The couple, who married in 2014, also share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.