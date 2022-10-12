Adam Levine Planning A Romantic Vacation For Him & Behati Prinsloo After Sexting Scandal (Exclusive)

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are working on their relationship. A source with knowledge revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer is planning a getaway for just them, as she’s stayed by his side amid the allegations that Adam, 43, was flirting with other women over texts. Most of all, the singer is happy that Behati, 34, has continued to support him.

The insider revealed that the “Girls Like You” singer is incredibly thankful and is trying to show his wife how much he cares for her. “He’s so grateful to Behati for standing by him and he’s doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her. He’s been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them,” they said. “This really seems to have made them stronger.”

The source began by explaining that even though the news was difficult for the couple, it has served as a chance for them to be more open about their relationship. “As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam. It’s forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that’s what makes relationships stronger,” the insider explained.

In September, model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman in a viral TikTok video, which led to four more women coming forward, claiming that he had sent them flirty messages. Adam responded to the allegations in a statement, where he denied having an affair. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

Since the scandal, Adam and Behati have been seen out and about on a few occasions, and they seem like they’re in good spirits. The model was seen supporting her husband at a charity concert in Las Vegas, where Maroon 5 also announced that they’d be having a residency in 2023. Behati is also pregnant with the couple’s third child. They announced that she was expecting right before the rumors about Adam’s DMs were made public.