Adam Levine Planning A Romantic Vacation For Him & Behati Prinsloo After Sexting Scandal (Exclusive)

An insider close to the Maroon 5 frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer has been 'glued' to his wife's side since the scandal.

By:
,
October 12, 2022 1:23PM EDT
behati prinsloo, adam levine
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, 22 Feb 2015
Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo out as a family in Santa Barbara, 21 September 2022
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seen running errands in Montecito, 21 September 2022
Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are working on their relationship. A source with knowledge revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer is planning a getaway for just them, as she’s stayed by his side amid the allegations that Adam, 43, was flirting with other women over texts. Most of all, the singer is happy that  Behati, 34, has continued to support him.

The insider revealed that the “Girls Like You” singer is incredibly thankful and is trying to show his wife how much he cares for her. “He’s so grateful to Behati for standing by him and he’s doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her. He’s been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them,” they said. “This really seems to have made them stronger.”

Adam is reportedly planning a romantic trip for the two of them in light of the scandal. (Shutterstock)

The source began by explaining that even though the news was difficult for the couple, it has served as a chance for them to be more open about their relationship. “As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam. It’s forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that’s what makes relationships stronger,” the insider explained.

In September, model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman in a viral TikTok video, which led to four more women coming forward, claiming that he had sent them flirty messages. Adam responded to the allegations in a statement, where he denied having an affair. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

The insider revealed Adam and Behati have been having important conversations amid the scandal. (Shutterstock)

Since the scandal, Adam and Behati have been seen out and about on a few occasions, and they seem like they’re in good spirits. The model was seen supporting her husband at a charity concert in Las Vegas, where Maroon 5 also announced that they’d be having a residency in 2023. Behati is also pregnant with the couple’s third child. They announced that she was expecting right before the rumors about Adam’s DMs were made public.

