Adam Levine ‘Incredibly Thankful’ Wife Behati Prinsloo Hasn’t Ended Marriage Over Flirting Scandal

Adam Levine, 43, is feeling gratitude for the way his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo has handled his flirting scandal. The Maroon 5 singer, who recently admitted to using “poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than” the 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, has apparently been “upping his husband and father game” and is “thankful” that she hasn’t “run away from him” amid the headline-making scandal. “Adam has upped his husband and father game 10-fold and he is doing everything that he can to make sure that Behati is as comfortable as possible right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider continued. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much and he has been a nervous wreck these past couple of days because the thought of losing his family is unbearable to him. He just wants this to all be behind them.”

Adam and Behati have been seen happily out and about multiple times since Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward and released a video that included flirty direct messages allegedly sent to her from Adam. She also claimed they were having an “affair” for a year when he was still married to Behati. Although he denied the affair, the musician revealed he “crossed the line during a regrettable period” of his life.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate,” he wrote in a statement on social media. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Since Adam’s public statement was published, three more women came forward to accuse him of flirting with them as well. Some posted photos of private messages that were allegedly from him and another claimed to be his former yoga teacher before he was married. “Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine. I was his yoga teacher for a few years from 2007-2010. He often said that he told his friends his yoga teacher had the best a** in town and it was cute,” the woman, named Alanna Zabel, revealed. “One day he texted me saying: ‘I want to spend the day with you naked. I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage.”