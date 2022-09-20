Adam Levine Accused Of Flirting With More Women After He Denies Cheating On Wife Behati

Shortly after Adam Levine denied having an affair with OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh, who publicly shared “inappropriate” direct messages that he allegedly sent to her on social media, more women have come forward, accusing him of sending flirty messages to them, too.

First, a comedian named Maryka posted screengrabs on Instagram on Sept. 20 that show an alleged conversation she had with the Maroon 5 frontman, during which he told her, “Distract yourself by f***ing with me!” She also shared an alleged video that Adam sent her, in which he says, “I’m stupid”. However, it’s unclear why he’s saying that.

Another woman named Alyson Rosef also posted a bunch of direct messages that were allegedly sent to her by Adam. “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know (right)?”, he allegedly asked in one of the messages shared online. Later in the messages, she appears to have told Adam that she only likes metal music, to which he allegedly responded, “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.” While Alyson was hesitant to come forward at first, she said she finally decided to because she feels bad for Adam’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, who he already shares two children with.

HollywoodLife reached out to Adam’s rep about these new accusations, but we have not yet gotten a response. The new accusations come just hours after Sumner Stroh first exposed alleged messages she received from Adam. She claims she had an affair with Adam, but the singer denied cheating on Behati in a statement shared on Sept. 20. He did, however, confess to acting “inappropriate”.

In his statement, Adam said, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”