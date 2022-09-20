Sumner Stroh: 5 Things To Know About Model At Center Of Rumored Affair With Adam Levine

Sumner Stroh has opened up about an alleged affair that she had with singer Adam Levine in a TikTok video, which lasted about a year. Adam, 43, responded to the rumors in a statement on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 20. He admitted to being flirtatious but denied cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo, 34. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he told the outlet. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world.”

After Adam denied the affair, Sumner clapped back at him with an Instagram Story that appeared to be in reference to him. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” she wrote. Find out everything you need to know about Sumner and the rumors here.

1. Sumner opened up about the rumored affair on TikTok

Sumner has released two TikTok videos addressing the rumors. She said that she had originally planned to deal with the allegations “privately,” but she said that she learned that a friend tried to sell screenshots to a tabloid. “I was having an affair with a man who’s married to Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young. I was naive, and quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated,” she said. “Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life.”

The model claimed that she had cut things off with Adam, but she shared an alleged screenshot of him sending her a message, asking if she’d be comfortable with him naming a child Sumner. “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby, and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the message said.

2. She apologized to Adam’s wife and kids in a followup

Sumner made another TikTok explaining that she’d believed that the Maroon 5 vocalist and his wife were breaking up when they allegedly started seeing each other. “I was under the impression that their marriage was over. I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press, because as I had said, I was new to LA. So I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that’s just how it was,” she said. “As soon as I realized that was not the case, I had cut things off with him.”

After making the allegations, she offered a sincere apology to the model and the rest of Adam’s family. “I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati, and her children, and for that I’m so, so sorry,” she said.

3. She’s an Instagram model

While the claims about Adam have brought much attention to Sumner, she has primarily been known as an Instagram model prior to the infidelity claims. She regularly posts gorgeous photos of herself from her modeling portfolio on her Instagram, and she has revealed that she’s signed to Verge Agency, via the link in her Instagram bio. She also has an account on the popular exclusive content site OnlyFans.

4. She was a YouTuber

Aside from modeling, Sumner also dabbled in making videos and vlogs on YouTube. She has a variety of clips on her channel, some showing off glimpses into her life with vlogs, while others are clothing hauls, beauty tips, and Q&As. It does seem like she’s stepped away from making videos though, and her last video was posted in July 2021.

5. She studied at the University of Texas

Sumner is also a college graduate from the University of Texas. While it’s not clear what she studied at her alma mater, she did announce that she had graduated in July 2021, with a series of photos from her party on Instagram. While she didn’t say what her major is, her LinkedIn profile indicates that she had internships with Bumble and Boohoo Group.