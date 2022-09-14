Adam Levine ‘Hoping’ For A Boy With Baby No. 3: He & Behati Prinsloo Are ‘Ecstatic’

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo couldn’t be happier to be expecting their third child together. A source close to the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the Victoria’s Secret model, 34, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the happy couple feels after already welcoming their two daughters; Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

“Behati and Adam couldn’t be happier for baby number three. They always knew they wanted to have a big family so this is a welcome blessing,” the insider said. “Behati has always known she’s wanted several children because she wants to give her kids the siblings she never had. And Adam comes from a big family so it’s really all he’s ever known.”

“Adam absolutely adores his daughters and he loves being a girl dad more than anything in the world. He would be thrilled either way, and of course he just wants the baby to be healthy. But deep down Adam is really hoping it might be a boy this time around. They’re both ecstatic and can’t wait to grow their family even more,” the pal added.

Although the couple’s exciting news was recently revealed, the supermodel shared a big hint with fans when she stepped out showing off a baby bump on September 3. The beauty looked stunning while heading out for a fun lunch date with her musician husband in Santa Monica, CA. Behati turned heads on when she wore a fashionable outfit that appeared to show a small bump.

The stunner donned a long blue sundress that had spaghetti straps and a multi-colored floral design over a black bikini top, during the outing. She also added black flip flops and had her blonde hair pulled up into a high bun with some strands hanging down the back of her neck as she accessorized with sunglasses.