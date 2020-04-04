Adam Levine Hilariously Says Behati Prinsloo Would ‘Punch Me In The Face’ If He Asked For A 3rd Baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo aren’t expanding their family just yet! The Maroon 5 frontman opened up about life at home in this new interview with Howard Stern.

Adam Levine, 41, revealed that he and wife Behati Prinsloo, 31, aren’t expecting baby number three just yet. “No, she’s not currently pregnant,” the Maroon 5 singer spilled on Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM show on Friday, April 3. “I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f****** because she’s not ready…we’re good. We’ve got two kids,” he added. The gorgeous couple are already doting parents to their daughters Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 2.

Rumors began swirling that the pair — who married in 2014 — were expanding their family after a a mysterious photo popped up on the model’s Instagram account. While the blurry black-and-white image was difficult to make out, some fans mistakenly thought it was a sonogram! It turns out that the image was actually a close up of her sweatpants, sneakily posted by 3-year-sold Dusty. “Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol,” Behati clarified via Instagram on Mar. 23.

“Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy – it’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!” she added. Whoops! Just prior to the post, the South African beauty appeared to have pregnancy on the mind, posting a stunning photo of one of her bumps for International Women’s Day on Mar. 8.

While Adam and Behati have their hands full with Dusty — who was actually named by Ellen DeGeneres — and Gio, the model has dished about expanding her family in the future. “[Adam] wants five,” she said in a May 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I’m backing[up, but just by one,” she continued, joking that she’s “carrying” them. While the pair may not be expecting right now, we can’t wait to see them add to their gorgeous family when they’re ready!