Behati Prinsloo Posts Rare Photo Of Adam Levine With Daughters For Father’s Day Tribute

Behati Prinsloo treated fans to a rare photo of her family with husband, Adam Levine, in honor of Father’s Day. And, their daughters, Gio, 1 and Dusty, 2, are too cute!

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine‘s daughters are growing up so fast! The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 31, shared a black and white snap of the family on June 16, which included their two little ones — Gio Grace, 16 months, and 2-year-old Dusty Rose. Behati wished the Maroon 5 frontrunner, 40, a “Happy Father’s Day,” in the caption, along with a heartfelt tribute in celebration of the holiday.

“We love you so much,” Behati wrote, adding, “You always put your family first, me and the girls are so lucky to have you. To all the dads in my life thank you for being amazing father figures!”, the model continued. In the photo, a smiling Behati is holding Gio Grace, while Adam is seen grinning and clapping with Dusty Rose in his arms. It appeared as though the family was at some sort of gathering in the snapshot, as they were surrounded by a group of clapping onlookers.

This was the first Father’s Day Adam celebrated in years that he wasn’t a coach on NBC’s The Voice. The singer, who was one of four coaches since the show’s inception in April 2011, will not be back for season 17 of The Voice. The show’s host, Carson Daly revealed the news on the Today show on May 24. The news came as a shock to viewers because Adam had previously been confirmed as a season 17 coach alongside Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Gwen Stefani, who served as a coach during seasons 7 [2014], 9 [2015] and 12 [2017], will replace Adam.

Adam later admitted that it was time for him to “move on” when he later confirmed his departure from The Voice. He plans to use his free time to be with his family, while focusing on creating new music and touring with Maroon 5.

While many fans were disappointed to learn that Adam was leaving the show, his wife is looking forward to spending more time with her man. “[His departure] is good news for me, good news for the kids,” Behati said in a June 5 interview on Today. “He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I’m like what am I going to do with him?”