Behati Prinsloo Reveals Why It’s ‘Good News’ That Husband Adam Levine Left ‘The Voice’

Behati Prinsloo opened up about her husband Adam Levine’s decision to leave ‘The Voice’ on June 5 and explained why it benefits her and their kids, in an interview on ‘Today’.

Behati Prinsloo, 31, is happy her husband Adam Levine, 40, is going to be spending more time at home with her and their two kids, Dusty, 2, and Gio, 1, now that he’s moving on from serving as a coach on The Voice, but she’s not yet sure what they plan on doing! “[His departure] is good news for me, good news for the kids,” Behati said in a June 5 interview on Today. “He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I’m like what am I going to do with him?”

In addition to admitting she and Adam still need to figure out how to spend their time, the proud wife and mother also gushed about how much she loves raising her kids with her hubby and how she’s taking in all the special moments as much as possible. “It’s going great. I’m in it. I’m in the middle of it. It’s amazing,” she told Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager in the interview. “Motherhood I think as you all know, it’s such an incredible experience and really something that you take so seriously and gives you so much joy. We are having fun.”

Behati also revealed that she tries to make sure her family is together as much as possible by joining Adam on tour with Maroon 5 whenever she and the girls can. “I used to go a lot. The girls came when he did America,” she shared. “We stayed in New York for ten days and they kind of did all around. We’ve done a few trips here and there. The older they get and the easier and more fun it will be.”

Behati was on Today to talk about her work in protecting endangered black rhinos by supporting and being a part of the organization, Save the Rhino Trust Namibia.