Behati Prinsloo Pregnant With 3rd Child With Adam Levine, Rocks Growing Baby Bump In New Photos

Image Credit: Stewy/BACKGRID

Behati Prinsloo, 34, turned heads on Sept. 3 when she wore a fashionable outfit that appeared to show a small baby bump while out to lunch with her husband Adam Levine. The beauty is pregnant with her third child, People reported, and donned a long blue sundress that had spaghetti straps and a multi-colored floral design over a black bikini top, during the outing. She also added black flip flops and had her blonde hair pulled up into a high bun with some strands hanging down the back of her neck as she accessorized with sunglasses.

Adam looked equally as stylish in a pink t-shirt, black shorts, and white sandals. He also accessorized with sunglasses and added dark-colored nail polish to his look. The lovebirds were both holding cold drinks while they walked outside beside each other and appeared to be relaxed and happy.

Before their latest lunch outing, Behati and Adam made headlines for spending time with their family on a rare beach day last month. They were in Hawaii and photographed frolicking along the sand by the water while showing off swimsuits. The doting mom rocked a dark blue bikini and tan bucket hat as her two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, ran around her.

Behati and Adam’s fun summer days come as the lovebirds celebrate being married for eight years. Their anniversary was in July, when they spent time in Hawaii, and since starting their life together, they’ve expressed interest in expanding their brood.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Adam said in 2018, according to People. “[Behati] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies,” he added before gushing over being a father.

“I don’t know anything, but it’s kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly,” he explained. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”