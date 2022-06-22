Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Have Cute Lunch Date With Daughters Dusty, 5, & Gio, 4

Family day! Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo took their daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, out to lunch in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, June 21. The couple grabbed a bite with some outdoor seating at Angelini Ristorante with the girls. Both Adam, 43, and Behati, 34, looked very happy to be spending the day with their daughters.

Both mom and dad sported thin sunglasses for the sunny afternoon. Adam sported a dark gray t-shirt and sweatpants, and he had his bleach blonde buzzcut on full display. Behati wore her hair in a bun, and she sported a white tank top and green flowing pants, as she sat across from her husband.

The Maroon 5 singer and his wife both clearly love having quality time with Dusty and Gio. The couple have been married since 2014, and when they’re seen with their daughters they always look like they’re having a great time, like when Adam dressed up with the ladies in matching dresses for a cute family photo in April 2021. He captioned the post with “Girls just wanna have fun.”

More recently, Adam was seen going out for a stroll with the girls back in March. The daddy-daughter day was spent taking the family dogs out for a walk. Adam held his girls’ hands while they each held a leash for the dogs. The model also posted a cute photo of the girls playing around the holidays.

It’s very nice that Adam got some family time in, before he hits the road with Maroon 5 for a summer tour. The band will kick off their run with a festival appearance in July, and they’ll go across the country in August, before wrapping up the run with three shows in Orlando, Florida at the end of the month. The band has been touring very consistently throughout 2021 and 2022.