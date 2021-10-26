Adam Levine Looks Pissed As Fan Rushes Stage To Hug Him During Live Maroon 5 Show – Watch

Rule one of a Maroon 5 concert: don’t touch Adam Levine. The singer was NOT pleased when a fan rushed the stage and wrapped her arms around him while he was in the middle of a song.

Maroon 5’s “Happy” is all about feeling “too high (happy) to bring me down / can’t nothing (happy) bring me down. However, the same can’t be said about singer Adam Levine during Saturday’s performance. While Adam, 42, and the group were on stage during the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl, one fan decided to shoot her shot. She got up as Maroon 5 played “Sunday Morning” and threw her arms around Adam. Judging by the look on his face, Adam wasn’t pleased, not one bit.

A fan who was close to the stage captured the interaction and posted it to TikTok. In the footage, Adam seems slightly shocked that someone grabbed him. He then mouths the word, “f-ck!” while shaking off the interaction. In footage captured by Barry King (and posted to YouTube), Adam walks across the stage and knocks over a mic stand, slightly frustrated at the interruption (about four minutes in.) However, he quickly runs to the opposite side of the stage to finish the song.

Reaction to the interaction was mixed. “He needs to sit down and be humble for a sec,” wrote one fan on TikTok. “He doesn’t have to be humbled,” argued another, adding, “A random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic.” “Bruh, he was literally doing his damn JOB, and a strange came up and touched him. He didn’t overreact at all,” said another. “He should act like that with all his money, cars, and houses that [were] given to him by FANS.” The We Can Survive concert also had performances by Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat, and The Kid LAROI. No word if any of them had similar fan experiences.

This fan glomping comes a few months after Adam had another concert faux pas, but he had only himself to blame for this one. While the band was performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Aug. 19, Adam got about halfway through “She Will Be Loved” before mistakenly singing the second verse before the first. “I f-cked up!” he said to the crowd while stopping the song. “I have never done that before. In twenty f-cking years that I’ve been singing that song… I have not one time f-cked that up,” he said, astonished. Adam then said that he didn’t “need to admit it” because the audience “came with me on the journey.”