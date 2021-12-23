See Pic

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Daughters Gear Up For Christmas In Rare, Adorable Photo

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo shared a new Instagram photo that gave her fans a glimpse at just how excited her two daughters are for Santa Claus to arrive.

Christmas is almost here, but Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo‘s adorable daughters don’t need to be reminded of that! Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, got into the holiday spirit a few days before Santa Claus’s arrival in a rare photo of the siblings that Behati, 33, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, December 22. The photo, which was one of many from the model’s latest post, featured the girls all excited for Christmas while hanging out. One of the sisters jumped up and down on the bed while wearing white pajamas, while the other sat on the bed and watched in a big Christmas hat and floral pajamas. Their faces couldn’t be seen in the image.

Behati’s post featured a second sweet image of her and Adam’s girls sharing a precious hug while outside. There were also photos of Behati with the 42-year-old Maroon 5 frontman, as well as with some of her friends. Behati also kept with the Christmas spirit by sharing a photo of an Elf on the Shelf placed next to a bottle of the couple’s new tequila brand, Calirosa. She fittingly captioned the holiday-themed post, “The elf is watching…”

It’s not often that Behati or Adam post pictures of their kids, so this was a welcome surprise to fans. When they occasionally do document the girls on social media, it’s usually with a filter or some other way to obscure their looks. For example, Dusty and Gio were pictured only from behind in a family photo from April 2021, when Adam hilariously wore a tie-dyed sundress to match his wife and kids.

Adam is a very proud girl dad — and for the time being, he and Behati are content with having a family of four. “I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f****** because she’s not ready,” the “Girls Like You” crooner said on Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM in April 2020. “We’re good. We’ve got two kids.”