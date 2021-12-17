Meghan Markle Goes On Solo Shopping Trip In Extremely Rare Photos

Meghan Markle was seen out in California near her home on Wednesday, sporting a gorgeous, chic outfit on a shopping trip.

Meghan Markle was spotted out by her home in Montecito, California, looking especially chic for a special shopping trip! The duchess, 37, wore a gorgeous Massimo Dutti wool coat, styled with cognac-colored leather boots, pairing the look with a light brown beanie. In photos you can see here the actress and philanthropist also carried a Bottega Veneta clutch and wore LeSpecs Air Heart sunglasses, sporting a blue face mask to curb the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan stopped at several shops and boutiques on her trip, stepping into the kids’ clothing boutique Poppy before heading to Hudson Grace, a home furnishings store.

Meghan seems to be enjoying a her time on the West Coast! On a Nov. 18 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mother-of-two revealed how her 2-year-old son Archie was the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup in a video clip, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in California.