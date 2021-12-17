Meghan Markle Goes On Solo Shopping Trip In Extremely Rare Photos
Meghan Markle was seen out in California near her home on Wednesday, sporting a gorgeous, chic outfit on a shopping trip.
Meghan Markle was spotted out by her home in Montecito, California, looking especially chic for a special shopping trip! The duchess, 37, wore a gorgeous Massimo Dutti wool coat, styled with cognac-colored leather boots, pairing the look with a light brown beanie. In photos you can see here the actress and philanthropist also carried a Bottega Veneta clutch and wore LeSpecs Air Heart sunglasses, sporting a blue face mask to curb the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Meghan stopped at several shops and boutiques on her trip, stepping into the kids’ clothing boutique Poppy before heading to Hudson Grace, a home furnishings store.
Meghan seems to be enjoying a her time on the West Coast! On a Nov. 18 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mother-of-two revealed how her 2-year-old son Archie was the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup in a video clip, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in California.
While his face is not shown in the image, Archie has the same red hair as his father. Harry and Meghan also share daughter Lilibet, 5 months, born in June of this year. Host Ellen DeGeneres, the couple’s neighbor in Montecito, noted that Archie is “so sweet with the chickens too,” adding, “Archie is just such a gentle soul.”
During the interview, Meghan also shared that Archie “loves being a big brother.” She said, “Everybody tells you — somebody told H and I — when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two’s parenting.” Meghan continued, “We realize what it is like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So they had that moment of, ‘This is fun. Oh, this is how it is now.’”
Meghan also dished with Ellen about she and Harry’s experience moving to the West Coast since they relocated from the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic last year. “[Harry] loves it,” Meghan shared, speaking of how her London native husband adjusted to California living. “We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great,” Meghan shared. “But we’re just happy.”