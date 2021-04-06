Adam Levine Wears A Dress In Adorable New Family Photo With Wife & Daughters: ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’

Adam Levine is one committed girl dad. He wore a tie dyed sundress, matching his two daughters and wife in a new family portrait.

Adam Levine has an all-female household, with model wife Behati Prinsloo and their adorable daughters Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3. The Maroon 5 frontman proved he’s totally cool playing dress up with his 32-year-old spouse and their little girls. He literally did just that on Apr. 6, sharing a family photo via Instagram where the rocker wore a tie-dyed sundress to match Behati and their daughters’ frocks in the cutest portrait! Adam captioned the photo, “girls just wanna have fun.”

The 42-year-old singer’s massive back tattoos and fully inked arm sleeves were on display thanks to the small T-back strap on the delicate maxi dress. He added just a pair of light blue trainers on his feet, as Adam held on to Dusty’s hand with one arm and Behati’s with the other. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel then clasped Gio’s hand, as the four stood looking out at the grassy lawn of what appears to be their three acre, $32 million Pacific Palisades, CA estate.

All four matched perfectly for the family photo, with Behati wearing her sandy blonde locks pulled up into a loose pink scrunchie on top of her head. The model’s trim waist was on display, and her dress featured an off-the-shoulder look…even though two dark straps could be seen over her shoulders. Their little girls’ dresses were nearly identical, with Dusty wearing a pale purple long sleeve top underneath. She even seemed to be sporting a mullet hairstyle in her brunette tresses, with the sides of her hair appearing short, yet longer in the back.

The family has been incredibly protective of their young daughters, rarely showing their faces on social media. When they do, it is usually with a filter or some other way to obscure their looks, as in the photo below of Behati celebrating Gio’s third birthday on Feb. 16, 2021. In the matching family sundress photo, everyone was facing away from the camera, including Adam and Behati. One thing that was visible is that Adam has returned to his usual hairstyle, after going through stages of bleaching his locks blonde and even shaving his head. The “Girl Like You” singer is back to having short, thick, brunette tresses.