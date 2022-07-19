Behati Prinsloo Models Black Bikini While Celebrating 8th Anniversary With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary to Adam Levine wearing a stunning black string bikini and playing with her daughters.

By:
July 19, 2022 6:47PM EDT
Behati Prinsloo in Maui
View gallery
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine's model wife Behati Prinsloo hit the beach in Maui today playing with the couple's daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace while Adam was working out at the gym. The family is vacationing at an exclusive resort in Maui Hawaii.Pictured: Behati PrinslooBACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid wears a leopard print bikini in Miami Beach,Florida Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5274637 131121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Stewy/BACKGRID

Behati Prinsloo showed off her flawless figure in a new set of pics taken on Monday! The Victoria’s Secret model, 34, modeled a revealing black string bikini as she hit the beach in Maui on July 18 for some summer fun. Behati and hubby Adam Levine, 43, are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary on July 19. Their adorable little daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, joined their parents on the tropical vacation.

Behati Prinsloo in Hawaii
Behati Prinsloo in Maui, Hawaii, on July 18, 2022. (Stewy/BACKGRID)

The Maroon 5 singer and his Namibian model wife married on July 19, 2014, in a gorgeous ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico officiated by Moneyball star Jonah Hill and attended by celebrities including Jason Segal and Robert Downey, Jr, among others. Behati opened up about her feelings on marriage in a 2014 interview with Extra, saying that it’s “the most amazing thing ever.”

“I feel great,” she told the outlet at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “It’s just a solidness. You’re with the person you should be so it’s a very comforting, amazing feeling, but I don’t feel different.” Behati has a three-dot tattoo on her ring finger as well, and she revealed the meaning. “The three dots meaning being one with the earth,” she told Extra. “I wanted it on my wedding finger so if I take my rings off… I wanted something to [convey] I’m taken.“

Behati Prinsloo and daughters
Behati Prinsloo plays with her daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace in Maui on July 18, 2022. (Stewy/BACKGRID)

Behati’s life with her family is clearly important to her. She took to Instagram in September of 2021 to post a heartwarming black and white photo of the entire family wading in the ocean. “My whole heart, summer 2021,” she captioned the pic.

Adam clearly feels the same and posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife in 2018, alongside a stylish pic of her rocking white sunglasses. “The Queen turns 30 today,” he captioned the May 16 pic, four years ago. “She’s a legend. She’s THE baddest. In just a few years we have laughed and loved harder than most. I wake up every morning thankful that it wasn’t all a dream. Here’s to a thousand more years. I love you [Behati Prinsloo] with everything I got.”

More From Our Partners

ad