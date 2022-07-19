Behati Prinsloo Models Black Bikini While Celebrating 8th Anniversary With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo showed off her flawless figure in a new set of pics taken on Monday! The Victoria’s Secret model, 34, modeled a revealing black string bikini as she hit the beach in Maui on July 18 for some summer fun. Behati and hubby Adam Levine, 43, are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary on July 19. Their adorable little daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, joined their parents on the tropical vacation.

The Maroon 5 singer and his Namibian model wife married on July 19, 2014, in a gorgeous ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico officiated by Moneyball star Jonah Hill and attended by celebrities including Jason Segal and Robert Downey, Jr, among others. Behati opened up about her feelings on marriage in a 2014 interview with Extra, saying that it’s “the most amazing thing ever.”

“I feel great,” she told the outlet at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “It’s just a solidness. You’re with the person you should be so it’s a very comforting, amazing feeling, but I don’t feel different.” Behati has a three-dot tattoo on her ring finger as well, and she revealed the meaning. “The three dots meaning being one with the earth,” she told Extra. “I wanted it on my wedding finger so if I take my rings off… I wanted something to [convey] I’m taken.“

Adam Levine's model wife Behati Prinsloo hit the beach in Maui today playing with the couple's daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace while Adam was working out at the gym. The family is vacationing at an exclusive resort in Maui Hawaii.

Behati’s life with her family is clearly important to her. She took to Instagram in September of 2021 to post a heartwarming black and white photo of the entire family wading in the ocean. “My whole heart, summer 2021,” she captioned the pic.

Adam clearly feels the same and posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife in 2018, alongside a stylish pic of her rocking white sunglasses. “The Queen turns 30 today,” he captioned the May 16 pic, four years ago. “She’s a legend. She’s THE baddest. In just a few years we have laughed and loved harder than most. I wake up every morning thankful that it wasn’t all a dream. Here’s to a thousand more years. I love you [Behati Prinsloo] with everything I got.”