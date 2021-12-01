See Pics

Behati Prinsloo Looks Amazing In Tiny Black Bikini On The Beach In Miami — Photos

behati prinsloo
Robert O' Neil / SplashNews
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Behati Prinsloo seen at the beach in Miami Beach,Florida Pictured: Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5277843 011221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Antibes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z take to the waters during their sunshine holiday break at Cote d'azur, France. The legendary Hip Hop Rapper Jay-Z was behind the controls of the jet ski, as he took his wife, the 'Crazy In Love', R&B's multi award winning singer Beyonce out for a thrill seeking ride on the French waters as the couple continued their European adventure in the French sunshine. Pictured: Beyonce BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MLpictures / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
News Writer

Behati Prinsloo is still in summer mode, rocking a black bikini and stylish sunglasses at a beach in Florida.

Behati Prinsloo isn’t ready for winter just yet. The Victoria’s Secret model, 33, went for a dip in the ocean in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 30, rocking a tiny black two-piece bikini as she enjoyed a swim in the Sunshine State. She made sure to pack black Chanel sunglasses for her vacation, too.

behati prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo goes for a dip at Miami Beach, Florida on November 30, 2021 (Robert O’ Neil/SplashNews)

The vacation comes after the model opened up about her marriage to husband Adam Levine, whom she wed in 2014. They share children Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, together. Amidst their busy schedules, Behati stressed the importance of a balanced life in an interview with E! News in November. “I’ve been on a plane every other day and now I can just kind of sit back and watch my kids grow up,” she said.

The model continued, “I think as a mom, you kind of want to keep that balance of knowing who you are as an individual away from being a mom and away from your kids. And then also you want to be a great mom and be an example to them working, someone passionate about their work or all of the projects that are going on.”

Related Gallery

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Pictures -- See Photos Of The Married Couple

Adam Levine, left, and wife Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Behati Prinsloo attends the ceremony honoring Adam Levine with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Adam Levine and his Model wife Behati Prinsloo take their kids out 'Trick or Treating' for Halloween in Toluca Lake, CA Adam was all smiles as they walked hand in hand with their daughter and Adam gave put up his 'Middle Finger' with a smile of his face. Pictured: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Because business and pleasure can sometimes meld well together, Behati recently launched tequila brand Calirosa Tequila with her musician husband in the summer. Behati said the joint business venture has brought her closer to her husband. “We are both huge tequila drinkers,” she said. “That’s literally the only hard liquor that I really drink and same with him. And we always had this fantasy of us having our own tequila and this brand, and that we have all creative control and that we could do anything we want.”

behati prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo goes for a dip at Miami Beach, Florida on November 30, 2021 (Robert O’ Neil/SplashNews)

As for how the couple enjoys the tequila, the model shared, “We turn down the lights. Usually, its like [watching] Friends or if it’s a Sunday night, we’re definitely watching Succession or Larry David. We have a bar that’s set in our TV room and it’s very moody and there’s a fireplace.” Unwinding with tequila, of course, comes after the two put their children to bed.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2018, Behati shared insights about her husband’s parenting, revealing that he’s the stricter parent. “He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” the model told the outlet. “He’s, like, very about not… creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t [let her watch] TV when she has breakfast everyday because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’”