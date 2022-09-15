Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Finally Confirm Pregnancy With 1st Baby Bump Photo

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have a growing family! The Victoria's Secret model confirmed her pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo on Sept. 15.

September 15, 2022 10:30PM EDT
Behati Prinsloo
Image Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Behati Prinsloo, 34, confirmed her pregnancy with a photo of her growing belly on Instagram on Sept. 15! The model and wife of musician Adam Levine, 43, captioned the series of photos, “Recent,” along with a fairy emoji. Behati sported cream-colored loose pants and a colorful crop top that highlighted her baby bump. She posed in front of a mirrored window for the adorable snapshot while wearing comfy Vans sneakers. This is the third child for the Levine-Prinsloo family, as they are parents to Dusty Rose Levine, 5, and Gio Grace Levine, 4.

Just one day prior to the official baby bump reveal, a source close to Behati and Adam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the parent’s feelings toward the new bundle of joy. “Behati and Adam couldn’t be happier for baby number three. They always knew they wanted to have a big family so this is a welcome blessing,” the insider said. “Behati has always known she’s wanted several children because she wants to give her kids the siblings she never had. And Adam comes from a big family so it’s really all he’s ever known.”

And when it came to having a boy or a girl, the source revealed that the couple would be happy either way. “Adam absolutely adores his daughters and he loves being a girl dad more than anything in the world. He would be thrilled either way, and of course he just wants the baby to be healthy. But deep down Adam is really hoping it might be a boy this time around. They’re both ecstatic and can’t wait to grow their family even more,” the pal added. The news of baby number three comes just over two years after the Maroon 5 singer told Howard Stern that they were not ready for another child. “I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f****** because she’s not ready…we’re good. We’ve got two kids,” he said back in April 2020.

Since Behati shared her first official pregnancy photo, many of the couple’s friends and fans have wished them well. The blonde bombshell’s friend, Elizabeth Chambers, 40, took to the comments section and wrote, “Most beeeeeeaautiful.” Her other friend, Allison Statter, also chimed in, “There she is!!!!!!” And of course her fellow Victoria’s Secret pa, Lily Aldridge, 36, wrote, “Cutieeeee.”

Adam and Behati got married nearly a decade ago in 2014. The CALIROSA founder revealed her never-before-seen wedding dress in December 2020 via her Instagram Story. The cut-out gown was designed by Alexander Wang. The celebrity duo had a beautiful ceremony with 275 guests in Los Cabos, Mexico.

