Adam Levine Admits To Acting ‘Inappropriate’ As He Breaks Silence On Cheating Rumors

Adam Levine has responded to the rumors that he had a mistress during his marriage with Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child together. The Maroon Five frontman, 43, denied that he had an affair with Sumner Stroh, but did admit to acting out of line. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Adam told TMZ. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

He continued, “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

His reported affair came out on Sept. 19 after Instagram and OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh came clean about their alleged relationship on TikTok. She said she was being blackmailed with racy photos by people she thought she could trust, giving her no other option than to explain what allegedly went down. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive and I mean quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she began in the TikTok shared below. She added that she was not “in the scene” like she is now, and therefore was “easily manipulated.”

Sumner went on to show alleged Instagram messages between her and Adam, in which he allegedly said that it was “unreal how f—king hot” she is. She claimed that they were “seeing each other for about a year” before ending their alleged affair. With Sumner’s timeline, the two allegedly began seeing each other at the beginning of 2021 and stopped their relationship at the end of the year. However, in June, Adam allegedly popped back into her DMs to ask her if she would mind if he named his unborn child Sumner. “I’m in Hell. Like, I have to be in Hell at this point,” Sumner said in her video, clearly distraught. She concluded her video by saying she “never wanted to come forward” with her story. Adam’s statement disputes Sumner’s claims that there was ever a physical affair between them.

Adam and Behati, 35, softly announced their baby news when the model was photographed rocking a figure-hugging blue dress that showcased her baby bump in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sept. 3, 2022. “Behati and Adam couldn’t be happier for baby number three. They always knew they wanted to have a big family so this is a welcome blessing,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY just days before the affair rumor broke. “Behati has always known she’s wanted several children because she wants to give her kids the siblings she never had. And Adam comes from a big family so it’s really all he’s ever known.” The Namibian model and musician tied the knot in 2014 and began dating in 2012.