Adam Levine’s Flirty DMs Become Viral Memes On TikTok: Watch Hilarious Fan Reactions

Adam Levine came under fire this week when the 43-year-old Maroon Five frontman was accused of having an affair by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 21. On Sept. 19, Sumner posted a video on her TikTok, which included text messages allegedly sent to her by Adam. In the graphic texts, Adam reportedly wrote that it was “unreal how f—king hot” she is. In her initial video, which can be seen by clicking here, Sumner claimed that she had a year-long affair with Adam, which ended at the end of 2021. However, she revealed that, in June, Adam — whose wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child — dropped into her DM’s one more time to ask her if it would be okay if he named his unborn baby after her.

After the video went viral, Adam released a statement on his Instagram, denying having a physical affair with Sumner. He wrote, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, Nonertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” But that’s not all. In the next several days after Adam released his statement, three other women came forward to claim that Adam sent them flirtatious texts during his marriage to Behati — and they came with the receipts to prove it! Although Adam likely thought it was over at that point, the fun had just begun — as social media turned his heartbreaking situation into hilarious meme mania! HollywoodLife has collected four funny memes from TikTok, which is the platform it all started on. Check them out!

In one hilarious meme, TIkTok user @courtinee decided to spoof Adam using a scene from the movie Happy Gilmore, starring Adam Sandler, 56. She captioned the video, “POV: Adam Levine trying to damage control at home.” Ironically, both men are named Adam. In the video, he said, “I’m stupid, you’re smart. I was wrong, you were right. You’re the best, I’m the worst. You’re good-looking, I’m not attractive.”

The next meme that we chose featured showed Kermit the Frog, who looked downcast. An Adam Levine song played in the background and the caption above Kermit read, “Today I learned that Adam Levine’s married to a VS model. Then I learned that he cheated on her after 8 years of marriage while she’s pregnant w/ their 3rd child. And 3 seconds after that I learned that he wanted to name the child he’s expecting after his mistress. Hold on I need a minute.”

The next hilarious viral meme poked fun at Adam’s situation by using lyrics form his hit song, “She Will Be Loved.” In the caption, TikTok user @lunememe wrote, “Adam already told us.” The song played in the background, which included the lyrics, “I drove for miles and miles and wound up at your door. I’ve had you so many times but somehow I want more.” Obviously, the lyrics are suggesting that Adan is suggesting that he “wants more” than just his wife, Behati.

In the final video, which is perhaps the most believable, TikTok user @everydaymaggie poses in front of messages allegedly sent to her by Adam. With a strong Boston accent, she said, “I just wanted to come forward. It is awkard to say this, but Adam Levine has been DM’ing me as well. Hey Shawty, that Boston accent though. Do you want to put ketchup on my Philly frank? Do you want to send me pics of your feet?” She ended the video by asking, “Excuse me, do you have a wife?”