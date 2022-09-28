Adam Levine & Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Arrive In Las Vegas Following Multiple Flirting Allegations: Photos

Can a couples getaway make things better? Adam Levine, 43, and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, jetted off to Las Vegas together on Tuesday, Sep. 27, 2022, following the string of “inappropriate” flirting accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman.

It looked like the couple was doing just fine as they hopped off their private jet, in photos obtained by TMZ. The duo was dressed down for their trip to the Nevada desert, where Adam’s band just booked a residency at the Park MGM.



Behati was glowing in a short, leopard dress with a bulky windbreaker tied around her body. She added sunglasses and some chunky combat boots, and was ready to go. Meanwhile, a smiling Adam stepped onto the tarmac rocking loose jeans, green sneakers, and a baggy Sublime tee.

It didn’t seem like there was any strife between the duo, despite accusations Adam had been flirting with multiple women on social media. OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh was the first to claim the “Payphone” singer slid into her DMs, when she shared screenshots of alleged exchanges from their “one-year” tryst in a mid-September TikTok. Allegations from other women soon followed, putting Adam and Behati’s relationship under the microscope.

Adam defended himself in an Instagram statement when he admitted to using “poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than” his wife. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he said. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world.”

Though he may not be in the dog house with Behati, Adam’s cool-guy reputation may have taken a hit after these leaks. People were instantly struck by the cringey quality of his texts, which instantly became the subject of memes across the internet.