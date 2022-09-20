Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Kids: Everything To Know About Their 2 Children & 1 On The Way

Adam Levine, 43, and Behati Prinsloo, 34, have proudly put their love on display over the years and their romance and eventual marriage led to them becoming parents of what’s soon-to-be three children. Although the couple don’t share many photos or details about their brood in public, they haven’t been shy about expressing their love of being a mom and dad, in interviews and posts on social media. Find out more about their two daughters, Dusty Rose Levine, 5, and Gio Grace Levine, 4, and their upcoming third child, who will be born in the near future.

Dusty Rose Levine

Dusty Rose is Adam and Behati’s first child. She was born in 2016, two years after the couple got married, and has only appeared in public with them at certain important events. Behati first announced her pregnancy with her oldest child in March 2016 and after her birth in Sept., Adam shared an adorable photo of the newborn sleeping on his chest. Two months later, he shared his first public photo of the then family of three posing on a beach. “Everything I need is right here,” he wrote in the caption.

He also spoke out about being a new dad, in an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, just a few weeks after Dusty’s birth. “I’ve been a parent for three weeks; what do I know?” he said. “I don’t know anything, but it’s part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

Gio Grace Levine

Behati went on to become pregnant with her and Adam’s second child, Gio Grace, by Sept. 2017. She announced her pregnancy with a social media photo showing off her baby bump and captioned it with, “ROUND 2…” The baby girl arrived in Feb. 2018 and was debuted to the world with a very cute photo of her foot. “She’s got her dads toes ??” Behati captioned the photo. Like her older sister, Gio has been seen out and about with her parents every once in a while.

Adam spoke about Gio and Dusty’s personalities, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, and admitted the former loves music just like him. “Gio loves music,” he told Ellen in 2019. “But yeah, Dusty’s the manager, you know? Gio’s the talent, Dusty’s the manager.”

Third Baby-To-Be

After a large amount of speculation, Adam and Behati revealed they’re expecting their third child with an Instagram baby bump photo in Sept. 2022. The soon-to-be mother-of-three was standing in a window that showed her standing and posing in a crop top and pants while taking the photo. “Recent,” she captioned it. At the time the photo was posted, no other info was given about the bun in the oven, but a source told us that they were happy about the addition and the Maroon 5 frontman was “hoping” for a boy.

“Behati and Adam couldn’t be happier for baby number three. They always knew they wanted to have a big family so this is a welcome blessing,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Behati has always known she’s wanted several children because she wants to give her kids the siblings she never had. And Adam comes from a big family so it’s really all he’s ever known.”

“Adam absolutely adores his daughters and he loves being a girl dad more than anything in the world,” the insider continued. “He would be thrilled either way, and of course he just wants the baby to be healthy. But deep down Adam is really hoping it might be a boy this time around. They’re both ecstatic and can’t wait to grow their family even more.”