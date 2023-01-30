Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome 3rd Child

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo became parents for the third time, PEOPLE magazine confirmed on Jan. 30. The couple has not officially announced the birth of their third baby, and no further information has been shared. The newborn is the younger sibling to the couple’s two daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. The announcement came four months after allegations that the singer, 43, had had affairs with multiple women.

The pair announced that Behati, 34, was pregnant in an Instagram post back in September. The model shared a series of “recent” photos on Instagram, including one that showed off her baby bump. A source close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they were “ecstatic” with the news.

The couple’s relationship received much media attention, back in September when model Sumner Stroh made a TikTok video detailing an alleged message she received from the “Girls Like You” singer and claimed that she’d had an affair with the singer for about a year. The model claimed that Adam had reached out to her to say that he was hoping to name his child Sumner if it was a boy, and she said that he asked if she’d be okay with that.

In Sumner’s TikTok, she explained what had happened during her alleged time with Adam and expressed apologies to his family. “I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young. I was naive, and quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated,” she said. “I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati, and her children, and for that I’m so, so sorry.”

After Sumner’s video went viral, the singer released a statement denying that he’d had an affair with the model. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he said. “My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

While Adam disputed the claims, more women came forward with their own allegations that they’d received inappropriate, flirting messages from the Maroon 5 frontman.