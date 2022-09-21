Adam Levine’s Past ‘Monogamy Is Not In Our Genetic Makeup’ Comment Goes Viral Amidst Cheating Claims

Adam Levine, 43, admitted to cheating over a decade before he was accused of being unfaithful to his wife Behati Prinsloo, 34. “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” the Maroon 5 frontman told Cosmopolitan in 2009, five years before he married Behati, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. “People cheat. I have cheated,” Adam also said. “And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

Adam’s comments from 13 years ago have gone viral following the recent accusations that he cheated on Behati. On Sept. 19, Instagram and OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had a year-long affair with the “Misery” singer. Sumner also shared alleged messages that she received from Adam, who allegedly asked Sumner if he could name his third child after her. Adam denied having a physical affair with Sumner, though he did admit to acting “inappropriate.”

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the singer’s statement read. Adam also said, “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Three more women have come forward with their own allegations about flirtatious messages that they allegedly received from Adam. Alanna Zabel, who said she was Adam’s yoga instructor between 2007 and 2010, claimed that the former The Voice judge sent her a “flirty text” during that time period. In the text, Adam allegedly told Alanna that he wanted to “spend the day” with her “naked.” HollywoodLife reached out to Adam’s rep about these new accusations, but we have not yet gotten a response.

Behati has not addressed the allegations about her husband publicly yet. The couple was photographed picking up their children Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, from school on Sept. 20, the day after news broke about Adam’s alleged affair. Behati and Adam had smiles on their faces in spite of all the drama that’s going on.