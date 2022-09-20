Adam Levine & Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Seen Smiling In 1st Pics Since Multiple Flirting Allegations

Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted smiling together in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, one day after news of the Maroon Five frontman’s alleged “affair” was revealed on TikTok. In photos seen here, the couple seemed to be in high spirits as they picked up their two children, Dusty Rose Levine, 5, and Gio Grace Levine, 4, from school near their home in Montecito. Adam, 43, was photographed smiling in a red t-shirt and black athletic shorts, while Behati, 34, had a pregnancy glow about her in a white t-shirt. Her baby bump was not captured by photographers.

The photos were captured shortly after Adam took to his Instagram Story to push back against allegations by OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh that the pair had an “affair” and that Adam “manipulated” her into thinking his marriage was over. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air, ” he began on his Instagram Story earlier in the day on Sept. 20. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

He continued, “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Sumner claimed she originally called out the “Misery” singer’s actions because the story had allegedly been sold to a tabloid, so she wanted to get ahead of it. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive and I mean quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she began before going into more detail about her interactions with Adam, including a story about him allegedly asking her if he could name his third child after her. She later followed up with another TikTok video to better express her “remorse.”

Since Sumner shared her story, two other women have come forward about receiving flirty messages from the former Voice judge. HollywoodLife reached out to Adam’s representative about these new accusations, but has yet to receive a response.