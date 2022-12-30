Billie Eilish Dances In A Lace Top As She Looks Back At Some Of Her Favorite ‘Life’ Moments Lately

The end of the year is a time for reflection, and Billie Eilish is no different. The singer, 21, took to her Instagram to share a photo set of a bunch of different moments on Thursday, December 29. The set also contained a video of her wearing a lacey outfit while dancing to Justin Bieber’s song “Right Here,” which features Drake. She simply captioned the set with the word “life.”

In the clip of Billie dancing, she rocked red lingerie under a sheer white top with a yellow flower design printed on the front over it. She also sported a pair of sweatpants, which appeared to have a map printed on them. She lip-synced along to the song and smiled, as she swayed her hips along to it. Other photos included candid shots of the singer (plus one of her dog in a Christmas outfit).

Some of Billie’s other looks included her in all-black at an antique shop, a bundled-up winter coat with a designer scarf, a black hoodie with sweatpants on her 21st birthday, a blurry shot of herself in a beanie and hoodie, a red top, and a white hoodie.

Billie has been capping off a monumental year both in her personal life and career. Most recently, she celebrated her 21st birthday with a lavish celebration alongside her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. She also closed out her epic Happier Than Ever tour with a series of shows at the famed Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The performances were epic and filled with special guests like Phoebe Bridgers, Euphoria songwriter Labrinth and Foo Fighters frontperson Dave Grohl.

Besides her amazing world tour, Billie also went public with her romance with The Neighbourhood singer Jese Rutherford, 31. The two singers were revealed to be together in October, and they went Instagram Official on Halloween when she shared a photo of the two of them in hilarious costumes, making light of their age difference. She opened up about her new romance in an interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said.