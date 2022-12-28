What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2023: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 & More

Netflix is kicking off 2023 with a bang. In January 2023, the streaming service will debut tons of new content including the highly-anticipated second season of Ginny & Georgia. Other Netflix Originals coming out for TV fans include That ’90s Show, the spinoff series to That ’70s Show, and Kaleidoscope, a money heist series that can be watched in any order.

As for movies, Netflix is adding the original Top Gun and Minions: The Rise Of Gru to its library. The Netflix Original movie You People, a comedy film with an all-star cast including Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Nia Long, is also debuting on the streamer. Pamela Anderson‘s documentary will stream on the final day of the month. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2023.

January 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

Closer

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Kaleidoscope (Season 1)

Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)

Lady Voyeur (Season 1)

Leap Year

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories

Life

Minority Report

Monster (Multiple Seasons)

Mousa

National Security

New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons)

Old People! (Season 2)

The Aviator

The ‘Burbs

The Conjuring

The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons)

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Raid 2

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)

Old Enough! (Season 2)

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor (New Seasons)

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

January 2

Side Dish (Season 1)

January 4

How I Became a Gangster

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)

The Kings of the World (Season 1)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

January 5

10 Minutes Gone

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Mars One

Stealing Raden Saleh

Woman of the Dead (Season 1)

January 6

Love Island (Season 2)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Pressure Cooker (Season 1)

The Pale Blue Eye

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

January 9

Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes)

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1)

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

January 13

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Dog Gone

Suzan & Freek

Sky Rojo (Season 3)

Trial by Fire

January 17

The Devil to Pay

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)

Khallat+

That ’90s Show (Season 1)

The Pez Outlaw

Women at War (Season 1)

January 20

Bake Squad (Season 2)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)

Fauda (Season 4)

Mission Majnu

Represent (Season 1)

Shahmaran (Season 1)

Shanty Town (Season 1)

The Real World (Season 28)

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

January 24

Little Angel (Season 2)

Physical: 100 (Season 1)

January 25

Against The Ropes (Season 1)

Begin Again

The Endless Night (Season 1)

The Price of Family

January 26

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)

The Snow Girl (Season 1)

You People

January 30

Princess Power (Season 1)

January 31

Cunk on Earth (Season 1)

Pamela, a love story