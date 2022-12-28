What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2023: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 & More

Netflix is kicking off 2023 with a bang. In January 2023, the streaming service will debut tons of new content including the highly-anticipated second season of Ginny & Georgia. Other Netflix Originals coming out for TV fans include That ’90s Show, the spinoff series to That ’70s Show, and Kaleidoscope, a money heist series that can be watched in any order.
As for movies, Netflix is adding the original Top Gun and Minions: The Rise Of Gru to its library. The Netflix Original movie You People, a comedy film with an all-star cast including Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Nia Long, is also debuting on the streamer. Pamela Anderson‘s documentary will stream on the final day of the month. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2023.
January 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
Closer
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Kaleidoscope (Season 1)
Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)
Lady Voyeur (Season 1)
Leap Year
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories
Life
Minority Report
Monster (Multiple Seasons)
Mousa
National Security
New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons)
Old People! (Season 2)
The Aviator
The ‘Burbs
The Conjuring
The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons)
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Raid 2
The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)
Old Enough! (Season 2)
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor (New Seasons)
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger
January 2
Side Dish (Season 1)
January 4
How I Became a Gangster
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)
The Kings of the World (Season 1)
The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)
January 5
10 Minutes Gone
Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)
Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
Mars One
Stealing Raden Saleh
Woman of the Dead (Season 1)
January 6
Love Island (Season 2)
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
Pressure Cooker (Season 1)
The Pale Blue Eye
The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)
The Walking Dead (Season 11)
January 9
Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes)
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1)
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)
January 13
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Dog Gone
Suzan & Freek
Sky Rojo (Season 3)
Trial by Fire
January 17
The Devil to Pay
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)
Khallat+
That ’90s Show (Season 1)
The Pez Outlaw
Women at War (Season 1)
January 20
Bake Squad (Season 2)
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)
Fauda (Season 4)
Mission Majnu
Represent (Season 1)
Shahmaran (Season 1)
Shanty Town (Season 1)
The Real World (Season 28)
January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik
January 24
Little Angel (Season 2)
Physical: 100 (Season 1)
January 25
Against The Ropes (Season 1)
Begin Again
The Endless Night (Season 1)
The Price of Family
January 26
Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)
January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)
The Snow Girl (Season 1)
You People
January 30
Princess Power (Season 1)
January 31
Cunk on Earth (Season 1)
Pamela, a love story