What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2023: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 & More

There's great movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in January 2023, and we've got the full list of those titles right here!

December 28, 2022 10:11AM EST
Ginny & Georgia
GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) DIESEL LA TORRACA as AUSTIN, BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA, and ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY in episode 101 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020
Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 209 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker in episode 203 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix is kicking off 2023 with a bang. In January 2023, the streaming service will debut tons of new content including the highly-anticipated second season of Ginny & Georgia. Other Netflix Originals coming out for TV fans include That ’90s Show, the spinoff series to That ’70s Show, and Kaleidoscope, a money heist series that can be watched in any order.

As for movies, Netflix is adding the original Top Gun and Minions: The Rise Of Gru to its library. The Netflix Original movie You People, a comedy film with an all-star cast including Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Nia Long, is also debuting on the streamer. Pamela Anderson‘s documentary will stream on the final day of the month. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2023.

January 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
Closer
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Kaleidoscope (Season 1)
Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)
Lady Voyeur (Season 1)
Leap Year
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories
Life
Minority Report
Monster (Multiple Seasons)
Mousa
National Security
New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons)
Old People! (Season 2)

Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope (Photo: Netflix)

The Aviator
The ‘Burbs
The Conjuring
The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons)
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Raid 2
The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)
Old Enough! (Season 2)
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor (New Seasons)
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

Top Gun
Top Gun (Photo: Everett)

January 2

Side Dish (Season 1)

January 4

How I Became a Gangster
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)
The Kings of the World (Season 1)
The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

January 5

10 Minutes Gone
Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)
Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
Mars One
Stealing Raden Saleh
Woman of the Dead (Season 1)

January 6

Love Island (Season 2)
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
Pressure Cooker (Season 1)
The Pale Blue Eye
The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)
The Walking Dead (Season 11)

January 9

Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes)

Ginny & Georgia
Ginny & Georgia (Photo: Netflix)

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1)
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

January 13

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Dog Gone
Suzan & Freek
Sky Rojo (Season 3)
Trial by Fire

January 17

The Devil to Pay
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)
Khallat+
That ’90s Show (Season 1)
The Pez Outlaw
Women at War (Season 1)

January 20

Bake Squad (Season 2)
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)
Fauda (Season 4)
Mission Majnu
Represent (Season 1)
Shahmaran (Season 1)
Shanty Town (Season 1)
The Real World (Season 28)

That '90s Show
That ’90s Show (Photo: Netflix)

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik

January 24

Little Angel (Season 2)
Physical: 100 (Season 1)

January 25

Against The Ropes (Season 1)
Begin Again
The Endless Night (Season 1)
The Price of Family

January 26

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru
Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Photo: Everett)

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)
The Snow Girl (Season 1)
You People

January 30

Princess Power (Season 1)

January 31

Cunk on Earth (Season 1)
Pamela, a love story

