Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Return As Kelso & Jackie In ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer: Watch

The official trailer for Netflix’s That ’90s Show heads back to the basement with so much nostalgia. That ’70s Show alums Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher return as Jackie and Kelso, 15 years after the events of the beloved series. Jackie and Kelso, who are now a couple, are dressed in fancy outfits visiting Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) iconic home in Point Place.

Laura Prepon and Topher Grace are also back as Donna and Eric, who let their teenage daughter Leia live with her grandparents at the Point Place house for the summer. Donna reveals to Red and Kitty that Eric’s “having a hard time with Leia.”

Wilmer Valderrama returns as Fez, who owns a hair salon and Kitty is one of his clients. Tommy Chong‘s iconic hippie Leo also visits Point Place in the trailer. “I love having the house full again. It fills me with joy,” Kitty says.

Premiering January 19, That 90s Show sees Donna and Eric’s daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) visiting her grandparents and spending time in the basement with a whole new group of friends. They include rebellious next-door neighbor Gwen, her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay.

That ’70s Show aired from 1998 to 2006 and focused on a group of six teenagers living in Point Place, Wisconsin. Danny Masterson is not returning as Steven Hyde since the actor just stood trial for rape charges.

Mila Kunis, 39, previously spoke out against the storyline for That ’90s Show, where her character Jackie is with Kelso, played her real-life husband Ashton, instead of Wilmer’s character Fez.

My husband and I are together in it, which is weird, because we shouldn’t have been,” she told Access Hollywood in September. “I called BS. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’ ” Mila also said it was “super weird” to film the new show with her husband.