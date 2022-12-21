‘Friday Night Lights’ & More Shows & Movies You Won’t Be Able To Watch On Netflix In 2023: Full List

A new year means big changes are coming to Netflix. While Netflix is debuting new shows and movies in 2023, the streaming service is also removing lots of great licensed content from its library. Sadly, that includes beloved titles like Friday Night Lights and the Sex and the City and Scooby Doo movies. All of those titles are leaving Netflix on January 1.

Over the course of January 2023, more titles will be leaving Netflix. Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union‘s action series L.A.’s Finest disappears from Netflix on January 9. HollywoodLife has the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in 2023.

January 1

17 Again

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Above the Rim

American Ultra

Any Given Sunday

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Bad Grandpa .5

Beowulf

Big Daddy

Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Breaking the Bank

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Casino Royale

Cells at Work!

Charlie Says

Charlotte’s Web

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (Season 1)

Chocolat

City Slickers

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Contraband

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Deliverance

Delta Farce

Dennis the Menace

Doing Hard Time

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Donnie Brasco

DreamerEddie Murphy: Raw

Elysium

Eraser

Eve’s Apple (La manzana de Eva)

Eyes Wide Shut

Falls Around Her

Final Score

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Geronimo: An American Legend

Girl, Interrupted

Gladiator

Half Girlfriend

Half Past Dead

Hampstead

Hell or High Water

Here Comes the Boom

How Do You Know

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Insidious: Chapter 2

Jack and Jill

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

John Q

Just In Time

Land of the Lost

Legends of the Fall

Lellobee City Farm (Season 1)

Life as We Know It

Linewatch

Love & Basketball

Mary Magdalene

Megamind

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Menace II Society

Moneyball

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Natural Born Killers

New York Minute

Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)

Open Season: Scared Silly

Ophelia

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

Pac’s Scary Halloween

PBS Kids’ The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)

Piranha

Point Break

Police Academy

Quantum of Solace

Rat Race

Red Joan

Riot

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Rumor Has It…

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Seven Years in Tibet

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Shaun the Sheep (Seasons 4-5)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Snatch

Soul Plane

Star Trek

State of Play

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Bounty Hunter

The Bridges of Madison County

The Call

The Devil’s Own

The Dirty Dozen

The Interpreter

The Lake House

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

The Lucky One

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Other Guys

The Paper (Seasons 1-2)

Think Like a Man

This Is the End

Timmy Time (Season 1)

To Be of Service

Training Day

Udta Punjab

Under Arrest (Seasons 1-8)

Vampires

Vegas Vacation

Wanted

When Harry Met Sally

Yes Man

Zero Dark Thirty

January 2

Thieves of the Wood (Season 1)

January 3

Blair Witch

January 7

Bulletproof 2

January 8

Ratchet and Clark

January 9

L.A’s Finest (Season 1-2)

Mama’s Boy

January 11

Back with Ex (Season 1)

January 18

Yummy Mummies (Season 1)

January 27

Z Nation (Seasons 1-5)

January 30

She’s Funny That Way

February 1

Addams Family Values

Battle: Los Angeles

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

The Borgias (Seasons 1-3)