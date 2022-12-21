‘Friday Night Lights’ & More Shows & Movies You Won’t Be Able To Watch On Netflix In 2023: Full List

A new year means big changes are coming to Netflix. While Netflix is debuting new shows and movies in 2023, the streaming service is also removing lots of great licensed content from its library. Sadly, that includes beloved titles like Friday Night Lights and the Sex and the City and Scooby Doo movies. All of those titles are leaving Netflix on January 1.
Over the course of January 2023, more titles will be leaving Netflix. Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union‘s action series L.A.’s Finest disappears from Netflix on January 9. HollywoodLife has the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in 2023.
January 1
17 Again
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Above the Rim
American Ultra
Any Given Sunday
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Bad Grandpa .5
Beowulf
Big Daddy
Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Breaking the Bank
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Casino Royale
Cells at Work!
Charlie Says
Charlotte’s Web
Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (Season 1)
Chocolat
City Slickers
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Contraband
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Deliverance
Delta Farce
Dennis the Menace
Doing Hard Time
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Donnie Brasco
DreamerEddie Murphy: Raw
Elysium
Eraser
Eve’s Apple (La manzana de Eva)
Eyes Wide Shut
Falls Around Her
Final Score
Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
Geronimo: An American Legend
Girl, Interrupted
Gladiator
Half Girlfriend
Half Past Dead
Hampstead
Hell or High Water
Here Comes the Boom
How Do You Know
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Insidious: Chapter 2
Jack and Jill
Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)
John Q
Just In Time
Land of the Lost
Legends of the Fall
Lellobee City Farm (Season 1)
Life as We Know It
Linewatch
Love & Basketball
Mary Magdalene
Megamind
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Menace II Society
Moneyball
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Natural Born Killers
New York Minute
Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)
Open Season: Scared Silly
Ophelia
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Seasons 1-2)
Pac’s Scary Halloween
PBS Kids’ The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)
Piranha
Point Break
Police Academy
Quantum of Solace
Rat Race
Red Joan
Riot
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Rumor Has It…
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Seven Years in Tibet
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Shaun the Sheep (Seasons 4-5)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Snatch
Soul Plane
Star Trek
State of Play
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Bounty Hunter
The Bridges of Madison County
The Call
The Devil’s Own
The Dirty Dozen
The Interpreter
The Lake House
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
The Lucky One
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
The Other Guys
The Paper (Seasons 1-2)
Think Like a Man
This Is the End
Timmy Time (Season 1)
To Be of Service
Training Day
Udta Punjab
Under Arrest (Seasons 1-8)
Vampires
Vegas Vacation
Wanted
When Harry Met Sally
Yes Man
Zero Dark Thirty
January 2
Thieves of the Wood (Season 1)
January 3
Blair Witch
January 7
Bulletproof 2
January 8
Ratchet and Clark
January 9
L.A’s Finest (Season 1-2)
Mama’s Boy
January 11
Back with Ex (Season 1)
January 18
Yummy Mummies (Season 1)
January 27
Z Nation (Seasons 1-5)
January 30
She’s Funny That Way
February 1
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias (Seasons 1-3)