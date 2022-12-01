‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2: Release Date, First Look & More You Need To Know

Netflix’s breakout hit Ginny & Georgia is ready to give us all a fresh dose of drama. The streaming service announced on December 1 that season 2 will debut on January 5, 2023. You don’t have to wait too much longer to find out next for Ginny and Georgia Miller, played by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey. The coming-of-age series follows the mother-daughter duo as they settle down in Wellsbury, New England, with Georgia’s son Austin.

As Ginny deals with the highs and lows of being a teenage, Georgia realizes her past is chasing after her in a major way and threatens the new life she’s built for herself and her kids. Ginny & Georgia has drawn comparisons to Gilmore Girls since the heart of the series is about a nuanced and complicated mother-daughter relationship.

After the way season 1 ended, Ginny & Georgia season 2 is going to be epic and full of jaw-dropping moments. In addition to the release date, Netflix also revealed the first photos and new footage. HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about season 2.

When Will Season 2 Come Out?

Ginny & Georgia season 2 will be released on January 5, 2023. The second season, which consists of 10 episodes, will premiere globally on the platform. Filming for season 2 began in November 2021 and ended in April 2022.

The show was renewed in April 2021, just a few months after the success of the first season. Season 2 will consist of 10 all-new 60 minutes episodes. Netflix released a video of the cast celebrating the show’s renewal.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2,” showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert said in a statement.

What Happened With Taylor Swift?

A week after the first season of Ginny & Georgia premiered, Taylor Swift took to Twitter to call out the series for a one-liner said by Ginny. In an episode of the series, Ginny told her mother, “You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Taylor tweeted, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Following the backlash, Antonia posted a long message on Instagram alluding to the TSwift controversy. Part of Antonia’s message read, “I fell in love with playing as Ginny Miller because she is a character who dares to be flawed, a character who tries her hardest to melt into the world around her seamlessly, but is consistently told no. She is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices.

She continued, “She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in — even though she may not have all of her facts straight. She makes mistakes — morally, mentally, physically, emotionally — and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in.”

How Popular Is Ginny & Georgia?

Ginny & Georgia became a massive hit after the first season premiered on February 24, 2021. Netflix revealed that more than 52 million member households chose to watch the new coming-of-age series in its first 28 days. The show made the Top 10 list in 87 countries around the world and hit #1 in 46 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, and the U.S.

Who Is In The Cast Of Season 2?

The first season of Ginny & Georgia starred Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, and Raymond Ablack as Joe. All of the cast is expected to return for season 2. They were all featured in the season 2 announcement video.

Aaron Ashmore has joined the cast of season 2. He will play Austin’s dad, Gil, in the second season. Aaron is known for his role as Duncan Locke in the Netflix series Locke & Key.

The show’s creator and EP, Sarah Lampert, also runs the show’s official Twitter account. Starting in November 2021, she began posting behind-the-scenes photos of the production. “Now it feels really real,” she captioned a photo of Brianne and Antonia together.

As season 2 rehearsals got underway, Sarah also shared a photo of Antonia and Felix. For Ginny and Marcus fans, this photo was everything. “Post rehearsal smiles,” she captioned the sweet photo.

In February 2022, Scott posted a heartbreaking tribute to Ginny & Georgia camera operator Lohengrin Zapiain, who passed away in January 2022. “We have dedicated this season to him and are reminded of him each time we clap the sticks before a take,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “We were so incredibly fortunate to have worked with him and become his friend on this little show. He loved his family fiercely and we have a GoFundMe set up to help support them through these difficult times.”

What Can We Expect Will Happen?

The ending of Ginny & Georgia season 1 was left totally open-ended, which had fans anxious for answers as the credits rolled. Ginny and Austin were seen driving off on a motorcycle together after Ginny’s fight with Georgia and drama with Marcus and her friends. Antonia revealed that she has a feeling Ginny is taking Austin to see her father, Zion.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…”

In an exclusive video, released exclusively on Tudum, Georgia walks into her home to find Ginny and Austin gone, as well as the remnants of the wolfsbane Ginny burned. Georgia throws a fire poker and breaks down in tears.

“The puzzle piece that was missing suddenly slides into place, and I see it. I see her. Who she really is,” Ginny says.

“We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off,” series creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert told Tudum. “We left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger.” She added, “We spent all of season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places. So, we wanted to honor that by picking up season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of season 1.”

“I don’t know if you notice, but when she’s packing her bag, she grabs the book that Zion gives her, and if you were paying attention, when Zion arrives and is giving her the book, you know that he included an address. He has that secret coded message in it, and she finds out that it’s his address to his Boston apartment. So I’m thinking it’s pretty reasonable to assume that Ginny might be headed toward Zion,” Antonia told TVLine.

The finale also teased the arrival of Austin’s father, Gil. Ginny mailed Austin’s letter to his dad, which Georgia was clearly freaked out about. “Did you put our return address on?” a spooked Georgia asked Ginny.

Georgia and Mayor Paul got engaged at the end of the season, and Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s looking forward to getting more of Paul’s backstory. “He went to Brown. He has an Ivy League education, and then he abandoned all of it to travel overseas, backpack, teach English, and get a sense of the world that is much different than a lot of people who try and fast track their way into politics. But then, upon his return to the States, he magically did that. What drives a person like that? He’s multifaceted, yet very direct and focused. So what made him that way? I’m really excited to discover more about his family and where he came from,” he said.

Ginny’s friend group, dubbed MANG, exploded after it was revealed that Ginny slept with Marcus. Ginny’s relationship with Hunter came to an end, while the situation with Marcus remained in flux as season 1 ended. “I think Ginny’s relationship with Marcus and Hunter is a little bit of a mirror for Georgia’s relationship with Zion and Paul. I think, ultimately, they choose differently,” Sarah told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE post-season 1 interview.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 is on the horizon, Peaches! Stay tuned for more season 2 updates as they become available.