Taylor Swift Calls Out ‘Ginny & Georgia’ For ‘Sexist’ Joke About Her: ‘Stop Degrading’ Women

On the first day of Women’s History Month, Taylor Swift put the new show ‘Ginny & Georgia’ on blast for making a joke about her dating history.

Taylor Swift, 31, caught wind of a joke that was made at her expense on the new Netflix show, Ginny & Georgia, and she fired back on Twitter. During one of the show’s episodes, someone said, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” Taylor re-posted the quote to her page with a message about the ‘sexist’ nature of the joke, and called out both Netflix and the series for the comment.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Taylor wrote. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as fUnNy. Also Netflix, after Miss Americana, this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month, I guess.” She also included a broken heart emoji.

Taylor has her very own documentary, Miss Americana, on Netflix. The film details the struggles that Taylor went through in the spotlight, from dealing with slut-shamers, to being ‘canceled,’ to body image issues and much more. Now that Taylor is older, she’s been more vocal when it comes to speaking out against the haters and those who have scorned her.

Ginny & Georgia premiered on Netflix on Feb. 24. Days after its release, Taylor’s fans began flooding Twitter to call out the show for the joke about the singer, and even got RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT trending on Twitter. Taylor is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums, so she hasn’t been posting much on social media, but made an exception to relay this important message.

Taylor’s first fully re-recorded album, Fearless, will be released on April 9. It will feature new versions of all of the 2008 record’s original songs and deluxe songs, along with six brand new tracks that didn’t make the album the first time around. Taylor will fully own the rights to her re-recorded music, which was a luxury that she did not have the first time around. Her former record label, Big Machine Records, sold the masters to Scooter Braun in 2019, but did not give Taylor the option to buy them herself. Scooter eventually sold the masters to a private equity company.