‘Ginny & Georgia’s Brianne Howey & Antonia Gentry Tease Season 2: You See Them ‘Break Down’ (Exclusive)

The breakout Netflix hit Ginny & Georgia is back for season 2 on January 5, 2023. After the shocking cliffhanger of the first season, there’s going to be quite the fallout for the mother-daughter duo in season 2. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry about the future of Georgia and Ginny. Antonia explained how Ginny is going to be dealing with discovering that her mom killed her stepfather, Kenny.

“It’s an incredibly difficult thing to deal with for a 15-year-old, for anyone, but I think especially for a young 15-year-old,” the actress told HollywoodLife during the show’s press junket. “Ginny is very strong but to get to that strong point, we’re going to really see her break down. She can’t do it on her own. We really see her struggle with all of the things that she has to deal with, whether it’s her mental health, whether it’s the secret. You’re going to see Ginny fall apart, but you’ll also see her get right back up and become something new, something stronger. I’m really excited for people to follow her journey.”

Brianne added, “Ginny utilizing help I think is such a powerful message. It’s okay to ask for help, and sometimes we all need help.”

Ginny’s discovery and running away with Austin will inevitably change the dynamic between Ginny and her mother. Brianne pointed out that this is “literally everything Georgia has been avoiding for the last 16 years. All she’s ever wanted is for is Ginny’s approval. So to watch Ginny grow up and realize that Ginny is not necessarily a mini Georgia, which is all Georgia has ever wanted… watching her come into her own, watching her have her own thoughts and opinions, and Georgia is having to have some self-awareness for the first time.”

She continued, “Georgia’s so stuck in survivor mode. She’s never really had the luxury of therapy or some self-reflection. So we start to see her break. She definitely gets pushed to the extremes but in a way a lot for the better for their relationship.”

The end of the first season also included the dismantling of MANG after Max found out about Ginny and Marcus. In season 2, Antonia revealed that Ginny will be starting a new chapter.

“I think we really see her start from scratch in a way. She’s completely peeled back, so it’s really up to the people in her life to bring her back in again, to allow her to be vulnerable, to allow her to be honest,” Antonia said. “The same can be said for those characters, allowing themselves to be honest and vulnerable to make those healing connections. So I don’t know. I think it’s really heartbreaking to see where Max and Ginny left off and the entirety of MANG. This season, we really get to see those relationships evolve and new friendships formed that you wouldn’t think before.”

As for a romantic reunion between Ginny and Marcus, Antonia couldn’t spoil too much. But she did say, “I think they’re always going to be in each other’s lives, and I love their relationship this season. I love the way the two of them evolve, and I hope the fans do too.”

At the end of the first season, Paul proposed to Georgia. The couple will be navigating engaged life in season 2 as they plan the ultimate Wellsbury wedding.

“Georgia and Paul take it to the next level,” Brianne teased, “Their relationship is definitely advancing. Sweet Paul certainly has his own idea of what seems to be happening here and Georgia is absolutely fine letting him think those things. But the whole season is really about this wedding. We’re wedding planning every step of the way.”