Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’

Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.

“I promised myself I would never be back at this place again,” he continued. “But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.”

He concluded his message by saying it felt “crazy” how he was just “rocking” the crowd at Madison Square Garden the night before and is now “all alone in a tiny hospital room.” Signing off, Nick wrote, “Life is definitely a rollercoaster!” before referencing his lupus diagnosis, which he revealed over a decade ago, with “#LupusWarrior.”

The hospital visit comes after the singer/actor, who welcomed him 12th kid on Nov. 11, claimed a recent report estimating the tab of his financial responsibility as a papa around $3 million annually was a little low.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he told The Neighborhood Talk. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system.” Of course, the amount may change soon as Nick also has one on the way 13th with model Alyssa Scott, which is welcome news as the pair lost their five-month-old son Zen to his cancer battle in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Nick was basking in the glow of fatherhood for the 12th time when he and Abby De La Rosa announced the birth of their third child together in an Instagram post. “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive!” the couple wrote. The baby comes just over a year after the couple welcomed their twins Zion and Zillion, both 1, together.

Nick welcomed his son Rise with ex Brittany Bell in September, just nine days after the birth of his ninth child – a daughter named Onyx Ice – with model LaNisha Cole. Nick and Brittany, who has had an on-again/off-again relationship with the entertainer since 2014, also share son Golden, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months. Nick and Bre Tiesi‘s son Legendary Love was born in July 2022. Nick also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.