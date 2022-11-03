Kanye West ‘Taking A 30-Day Cleanse’ By Swearing Off Sex, ‘Adult Films’ & More

Kanye West is taking a social media break. The problematic 45-year-old rapper announced his intention to endure a “30-day cleanse” via Twitter on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 3. “I’m taking a 30-day cleanse / a verbal fast / no alcohol /no adult films / no intercourse,” he shared in a graphic. “In God we praise / Amen / My Twitter still lit,” he added. He captioned the graphic by declaring he is “not talking to nooobody for a month.”

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

The cleanse announcement came after a controversial few weeks for Kanye, who lost virtually all his brand deals and partnerships, plus his agency, CAA, after he shared antisemitic thoughts and then confirmed he said them because he knew they were racist. Before that, he beefed with several stars on Instagram, such as Hailey Bieber and Drake. He also slammed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for “kidnapping” their children and not letting him have any say in raising them.

The latest troubling report about Kanye claimed he praised Hitler in business meetings. He even previously paid out a settlement to a past employee after they accused him of using antisemitic rhetoric in the workplace, according to new court documents obtained by NBC News. Furthermore, the outlet reported that three “former employees or collaborators” alleged that the father of four used antisemitic language several times in professional settings, and three additional people claimed he went on an “antisemitic tirade” during a TMZ interview in 2018. All of the alleged incidents occurred within the last five years.

Several stars spoke out against Kanye’s rhetoric toward Jewish people, including Kim. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she tweeted on Oct. 24.

Plus, a person close to the 42-year-old SKIMS founder revealed to HollywoodLife that Kim thinks her ex-husband’s behavior is “vile.” The EXCLUSIVE source continued, “Kim thought it was incredibly important to show her support for the Jewish people for more reasons than one. Of course, she and her kids are friends with a large number of Jewish people, and her kids go to a school with a lot of Jewish kids.”

“But Scott [Disick] is also Jewish and Kim knows that Kanye knows that. So she doesn’t get why he would speak so horribly about them,” they added. “Most importantly, however, is the fact that he’s being disrespectful beyond belief to an entire population and spreading hatred.”