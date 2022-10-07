Kanye West Taunts Hailey Bieber & Drake Over Their Past Rumored Romance

Kanye “Ye” West just turned around and dragged Drake into his latest Instagram rant on Friday morning just days after praising the rapper for liking one of his shocking posts. In the since-deleted post, seen here, the 45-year-old Donda rapper told Drake, 35, to get his “girl” before he gets upset. Along with his caption, Kanye shared a screenshot of a 2016 Entertainment Tonight article that had the title “Getting Serious? Drake Wears Hailey Baldwin’s ‘H’ Necklace After Date Night”.

As fans know, Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, 25, has been married to Justin Bieber for four years. However, in 2016, there were rumors that she and the “God’s Plan” hitmaker sparked a romance. Drake’s biggest relationship before that was with Rihanna, who has since welcomed a baby into the world with rapper A$AP Rocky. Drake also has a kid, Adonis, who he secretly welcomed with his ex, Sophie Brussaux, in 2017.

Hailey had already been addressed by Kanye earlier in the week when he called her “nose job Hailey Baldloose.” The name-calling came after she stood up for Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson following very obvious attacks on her place in the fashion world by Kanye “My respect for you runs deep my friend!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. She added, “to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Once the “baldloose” comment was made and the media picked up on it, Kanye shared a screenshot of an article and asked, Justin, 28 if he was “canceled again”. In a follow-up post defending his critique of the Vogue editor, he mentioned the “Baby” singer one more time. “JUSTIN GET YOUR GIRL BEFORE I GET MAD,” he wrote. According to a source close to Justin, he was “really quite bummed” that Kanye brought him and his wife into his tirade.

“He had so much love and respect for the guy, and they’d been friends for many years,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye has given Justin so much advice in the time he’s known him, and he has been a source of wisdom and advice.”

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” they continued. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”

Drake, nor Hailey, has responded to Kanye’s messages to them.